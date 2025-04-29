Is a tornado watch or warning worse? Know the difference

While Minnesota residents brace for a possibly big weather event, it is necessary to understand the primary differences between a tornado watch and a tornado warning. Both of them are issued by the National Weather Service in the US. Representational Image of a Tornado(Unsplash)

The National Weather Service has placed a major section of southeast Minnesota under a Level 4 risk for severe weather trouble. Weather forecasters are sounding alarm that residents could face powerful tornadoes, hailstones, and heavy winds.

What is a tornado watch?

A tornado watch is an alert issued by the Storm Prediction Center in the United States, and is carries the primary message to "Stay Prepared". According to the government's National Weather Service site, the first lines of a tornado watch reads, "Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area." Then comes, "Review and discuss your emergency plans, take inventory of your supplies and check your safe room."

ALSO READ | Did Donald Trump just mock Canada on Election Day? Fumed Pierre Poilievre reacts

This means that a tornado watch is for preparatory measures for areas where tornadoes may occur. Necessary precautions, including restocking your emergency supplies is a must.

Is a tornado warning even worse?

A tornado warning is typically issued when one has been indeed sighted by the weather radar. It is an actionable information and needs people to protect themselves from any impending danger. Tornado warnings are issued mostly by the local weather office, says the official weather site.

A tornado warning is localized and focused on a smaller area as compared to a tornado watch.

Then comes a third alert type, which is the most significant and actionable. It is a tornado emergency, which needs people to seek shelter at the earliest. It is the National Weather Service' highest alert level, issued when a violent and life-threatening tornado is spotted in any watch area. Seeking shelter and protection in this case is important as catastrophic damage is confirmed in these cases.

What must you keep in mind if you see a tornado approaching?



Seek Shelter Immediately: Move to a basement, storm cellar, or the lowest level of a sturdy building.

Avoid Hazards: Stay away from windows and exterior walls to avoid flying debris and shattered glass.

Do not stay in mobile homes or vehicles; evacuate to a stronger structure if possible.

Protection from Debris: Cover yourself with a mattress, heavy blankets, or wear a helmet. Protect your head and neck with your arms.

In Vehicles: Do not attempt to outdrive a tornado. If shelter isn’t accessible, stay in the car with seatbelts on, duck below windows, or exit to a ditch if safe.