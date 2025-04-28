Menu Explore
Did Donald Trump just mock Canada on Election Day? Fumed Pierre Poilievre reacts

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 28, 2025 11:58 PM IST

As voters cast ballots in their federal election, President Donald Trump once again pushed Canadians to think about becoming the “cherished” 51st U.S. state.

Donald Trump suggested that Canadians must cast their ballots for him in order to make Canada the 51st state(AFP)
In a Truth Social Post on Monday, Trump said, “Good luck to the Great people of Canada.”

He suggested that Canadians must cast their ballots for him in order to make Canada the 51st state

"Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America.

“No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Canadians are unable to vote for Trump regardless his advice because he is not on the ballot. Canada has sixteen formally recognized political parties, with the Liberals and Conservatives holding the most sway.

Pierre Poilievre reacts to Trump's message

After Trump seemed to imply that Canadians should vote for him when they cast their ballots on Monday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre advised the US President to abstain from the federal election.

"President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box," Poilievre wrote on X.

“Canada will always be proud, sovereign, and independent, and we will NEVER be the 51st state,” Poilievre continued. “Today, Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen our country, stand on our own two feet, and stand up to America from a position of strength.”

In a video released on X on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney said, "This is Canada -- and we decide what happens here."

The Conservatives had a 25-point advantage few month sago, but according to recent polls, the Liberals are now leading.

News / World News / US News / Did Donald Trump just mock Canada on Election Day? Fumed Pierre Poilievre reacts
