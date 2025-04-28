Canada elections: A look at key candidates amid neck-and-neck race between Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre

As Canada heads into one of its most consequential federal elections in recent memory, voters are faced with pivotal choices that could reshape the country’s political landscape. With a host of high-profile candidates and sharpened party platforms, the 2025 election has drawn national and international attention. Here’s a breakdown of the major parties, their leaders, and the key candidates who are driving the election conversation. Voters in Canada face crucial decisions that might change the political landscape of the nation as it prepares for one of the most important federal elections in recent memory.(AFP)

Also read: Canada election 2025: Where and how to vote?

Major political parties and their leaders

Liberal Party of Canada – Mark Carney

Former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney is leading the Liberals in 2025, marking his formal entry into frontline politics. Carney brings a technocratic and globally connected background to the race, positioning the Liberals as champions of economic stability, green innovation, and progressive social policies. The party continues to support climate action, healthcare investments, and strengthening Canada’s middle class.

Conservative Party of Canada – Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is at the forefront of a campaign centered on economic reform, tax cuts, and restoring "freedom" in government policy. With a strong focus on affordability, immigration enforcement, and a leaner federal government, Poilievre has gained momentum among voters frustrated with inflation and government overreach. His populist appeal and aggressive opposition to elite institutions are shaping the Conservative narrative.

New Democratic Party (NDP) – Jagmeet Singh

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh continues to champion the interests of working-class Canadians, advocating for universal pharmacare, affordable housing, and higher corporate taxes to fund public services. Singh remains a powerful voice for social justice and equity, appealing especially to younger voters and marginalised communities.

Bloc Québécois – Yves-François Blanchet

Representing Quebec’s sovereigntist movement, Yves-François Blanchet is focused on protecting Quebec's identity and increasing provincial autonomy. The Bloc is expected to perform strongly in Quebec, appealing to nationalist sentiments and promising to defend the province’s unique interests on the federal stage.

Green Party of Canada – Elizabeth May

Veteran environmentalist Elizabeth May has returned to lead the Greens, bringing climate policy back into the national spotlight. The party’s platform is rooted in aggressive action on the climate crisis, promoting green jobs, sustainable energy, and ecological preservation. The Greens are aiming to expand beyond their traditional base to influence broader environmental policymaking.

People’s Party of Canada – Maxime Bernier

Maxime Bernier, leading the far-right People’s Party, continues to run on a platform of anti-globalism, vaccine skepticism, and strict immigration control. While his party remains on the political fringe, Bernier's vocal criticism of mainstream politics has garnered support among a niche group of disaffected voters.

Other Noteworthy Candidates

Chrystia Freeland (Liberal): The former Deputy Prime Minister remains a key figure in Canadian politics and is expected to play a significant role in shaping post-election policy if the Liberals return to power.

Leslyn Lewis (Conservative): A rising star within the Conservative Party, Lewis is gaining traction among socially conservative voters and could be instrumental in expanding the party’s base.

Annamie Paul (Independent): Former Green Party leader Annamie Paul is running as an independent, hoping to bring renewed attention to issues of racial equity and democratic reform.

Key Election Issues Driving the 2025 Race

The 2025 election is defined by a range of pressing national concerns:

Affordability and Inflation: The cost of living has surged post-pandemic, with housing, food, and fuel prices becoming central election topics.

Climate Change: Voters are divided between economic recovery and aggressive climate action, with the Green Party and Liberals pushing for green investments, while Conservatives call for resource development and deregulation.

Immigration and Security: Border management, refugee intake, and international relations—especially with India, China, and the US—are emerging as hot-button issues.

Healthcare: The pandemic exposed gaps in Canada’s healthcare system, prompting calls for reforms and increased funding.

National Unity: Quebec’s push for autonomy and Western Canada's dissatisfaction with federal policy continue to shape debates around national cohesion.

What’s at stake?

This election could define Canada’s political direction for the next decade. With Carney representing a continuation of centrist liberalism, Poilievre advocating for a sharp conservative turn, and Singh offering a progressive alternative, Canadians are faced with starkly different visions for the country’s future.

Also read: Canada PM Mark Carney signals a reset in ties with India if he returns to power

As campaigning intensifies, voter turnout is expected to rise, particularly among younger voters and new Canadians. With Election Day set for October 20, 2025, and early voting already underway, the race is on to capture the public’s trust—and the keys to Canada’s future.