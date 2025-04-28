Canada election 2025: Where and how to vote?

The 2025 Canadian federal election is set to take place today, April 28, 2025. This election comes amid heightened political tensions, both domestically and internationally, and is expected to be one of the most pivotal in recent history. Voter turnout is anticipated to be high, with many Canadians eager to participate in this critical democratic process. The federal election for Canada in 2025 is scheduled on Monday, April 28, 2025. Here's details ne should know before preparing to vote.(Unsplash/representative )

Voting hours and locations

Polling stations across Canada will be open from 9:30 am to 9:30 pm local time. To find your designated polling station, you can use the Elections Canada polling station locator. It's advisable to verify your polling location ahead of time to avoid any confusion on Election Day.​

Voter identification and eligibility

To vote in the 2025 federal election, you must be a Canadian citizen aged 18 or older. Acceptable forms of identification include a driver’s license, Canadian passport, or provincial or territorial health card. If you do not have ID, you may still be able to vote using two pieces of alternative identification; however, it's essential to check the specific guidelines on the Elections Canada website beforehand.​

Voting by Mail

For Canadians living abroad or individuals unable to attend their polling stations on Election Day, voting by mail is an option. You can apply for a special ballot ahead of time by contacting Elections Canada. If you are outside Canada, be sure to register and apply early, as the ballots must be received by April 28, 2025, to be counted.​

Online and remote voting

While online voting is not yet available, Elections Canada has developed remote voting options for people with disabilities and those in hard-to-reach areas. If you are unable to attend a polling station, consider contacting Elections Canada to inquire about alternative voting options.​

Accessibility and assistance at polling stations

Polling stations are designed to be fully accessible, and any voters who need assistance can get help at the station. If you need special accommodations, including assistance with mobility or language, Election Day staff are trained to support voters throughout the process.​

This year’s election is particularly important due to high-profile candidates like Pierre Poilievre from the Conservative Party and Mark Carney, an independent with substantial international experience. The stakes are high, with policies ranging from immigration reform to global trade impacting the nation’s future direction. Understanding where the candidates stand will be crucial for informed voting.​

Tips for a Smooth Voting Experience

Check Your Registration: Ensure you're on the voter list. If not, register at your polling station with proper ID.​

Know Your Polling Station: Find your designated polling station on the Elections Canada website ahead of time.​

Vote Early: If you're unavailable on Election Day, take advantage of the early voting period (October 11-14).​

Bring ID: Ensure you bring a valid piece of identification to the polling station.​

Stay Informed: Understanding the key issues and the candidates' positions is important for making an informed decision.​