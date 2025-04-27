Indian CEO’s 400-page application for Schengen visa sparks debate: ‘Power of passport’

An Indian entrepreneur has shared a photograph of his nearly 400-page-long application for a Schengen visa, sparking a debate on the power of the Indian passport. Kapil Dhama, founder and CEO of Options 360, took to the social media platform X to share the controversial photograph. An Indian CEO shares a picture of his Schengen visa application documents(X/@kapildhama)

“Almost 400 page application for Schengen visa. Real power of passport,” he wrote.

His picture shows a thick stack of A4 size papers that Dhama claims are documents required for a Schengen visa application. His post has gone viral with more than 3 lakh views on X.

A Schengen visa is an entry permit for non-EU nationals to make a temporary stay in a country within the Schengen zone, which encompasses 30 European countries.

In the comments section, Dhama explained that he had applied for a Schengen visa through VFS. VFS is a company that helps governments handle visa applications, acting as middlemen between travellers and embassies. Travellers can submit their documents, biometrics (fingerprints, photo), and sometimes even attend their visa interview at a VFS office instead of directly at the embassy.

Picture sparks debate

However, some X users raised doubts about the authenticity of the entrepreneur’s claims, saying their own Schengen visa applications were processed with lesser paperwork.

“Everyone who shows these bundles won't tell you 90-95% of these are just bank statements of last 6 months (useless activity). Thanks to UPI everyone has a very large number of transactions,” X user Ayush wrote.

“Applied and recd multiple 5 year Schengens - Netherlands online application and supporting documents were of exactly 10 pages, Austria Physical Application Form and supporting documents total 25 pages. 400 is a sham!” another person added.

“Cap. Half of that is definitely your bank statements. I've applied for a Schengen visa multiple times, tourist, visitor - everything and never have I had to submit so many documents,” a person claimed.

“I filled out a 10 page form last year and got a 30 day tourist visa in 5 days (via French embassy). Maybe 390 pages have been added in the form in the last few months,” X user Vikas quipped.

