Even Vir Das faces Schengen visa issues: ‘Swedish embassy in their infinite wisdom…’

Being the first Indian chosen to host the International Emmy Awards does not make one immune to Schengen visa trouble. Vir Das has been forced to postpone his show in Dublin as his request for a double-entry Schengen visa was denied by the Swedish Embassy. Comic Vir Das ran into Schengen visa trouble during his Mind Fool Tour.

The comedian took to the social media platform X this morning to announce that his Dublin show would have to be pushed to a later date as he cannot leave Sweden on his single-entry Schengen visa. He had been slated to perform in the capital city of Ireland on October 7 as part of his Mind Fool Tour.

Vir Das, currently in Sweden for his show in Stockholm on September 30, said he had applied for a double-entry Schengen visa that would have allowed him to re-enter the Schengen zone after his show in Dublin. However, the Swedish Embassy gave him a single-entry visa, which means he cannot leave the Schengen zone for Ireland, as scheduled.

Ireland, although a part of the European Union, is not in Schengen.

Das said that the Schengen visa for his tour assistant was also rejected as the Swedish Embassy did not believe he would return to India.

“Applied for a double entry Schengen. The Swedish embassy in their infinite wisdom give me a single entry one and rejected my tour assistant saying they don’t believe he’s going to return to India. Now I have to push a Dublin show because I can’t leave Schengen. What a week!” Das wrote on X.

You're not alone, Vir Das

The post led to backlash against Schengen visa rules that many believe are unfairly skewed against Indians. Several people noted how Indian applicants face high rates of rejection compared to other nationalities.

“Include in your show, while there, a segment about how crazy, racist and bureaucratic the visa processes are,” suggested X user Apurv Nagpal.

“EU has become extra cautious with visas. Try for a multi entry 1 year visa, maybe it works,” another advised.

“This gives some solace. If it can happen to Vir Das to hum kis khet ki mooli hai. Still cant get over the heartburn of my Schengen visa rejection earlier this year after having been to the region half a dozen times if not more,” a X user said in response.

“Europeans really need to understand that it's a tourist continent. We really don't want to stay there. We just want to visit,” a person added.