Canada election: PM Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre face off in high-stakes polls | 10 points

Canadians are headed to the polls on Monday (April 28) in a crucial federal election where incumbent Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney will face Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The first results will come in between 7 pm and 7:30 pm EST, when voting hours end in the four Atlantic provinces. The vast majority of results will be released at 9:30 pm. (EST) Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney (left) and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. (right)(AFP)

This election follows a long period of political turbulence marked by rising discontent against former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which subsequently led to his surprise resignation.

If he fails to get the mandate, Mark Carney will become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in Canadian history.

His challenger, Pierre Poilievre, on the other hand, has gained ground with his ‘Canada First’ approach, promising economic reform and tighter immigration policies.

Canada election: Top 10 updates