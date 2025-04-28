Canada election: PM Mark Carney, Pierre Poilievre face off in high-stakes polls | 10 points
A Nanos poll on Sunday said the gap between the two front-running parties was approximately 4 percentage points.
Canadians are headed to the polls on Monday (April 28) in a crucial federal election where incumbent Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney will face Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The first results will come in between 7 pm and 7:30 pm EST, when voting hours end in the four Atlantic provinces. The vast majority of results will be released at 9:30 pm. (EST)
This election follows a long period of political turbulence marked by rising discontent against former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which subsequently led to his surprise resignation.
Also Read | ‘PM Mark Carney has emerged as the key factor attracting votes to the ruling Liberal Party’
If he fails to get the mandate, Mark Carney will become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in Canadian history.
His challenger, Pierre Poilievre, on the other hand, has gained ground with his ‘Canada First’ approach, promising economic reform and tighter immigration policies.
Canada election: Top 10 updates
- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney concluded his election campaign on Sunday.
- The last pitch of both the leaders was centered largely on US President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats to annex Canada.
- Liberal Party leader Mark Carney has promised to reduce the federal deficit, reduce the marginal tax rate for the lowest bracket and eliminate the Goods and Services Tax in the country for first-time home buyers for properties under $1 million (Canadian dollars).
- Conservative leader Poilievre promised to cut the lowest tax bracket by 15 per cent, repeal the industrial carbon tax and eliminate the federal sales tax for first-time home buyers up to $1.3 million (Canadian dollars).
- A Nanos poll on Sunday said the gap between the two front-running parties was approximately 4 percentage points, slightly wider than it had been on Saturday.
- Poilievre's party led the Liberals by more than 20 points in most polls on January 6, the day Trudeau announced his plans to resign.
- Polls will be open from 9 am to 9 pm. (EST).
- There are 28 million registered voters eligible to vote in Canada, who will elect members of parliament in 343 individual constituencies, also known as ridings.
- Canada's voting system is staggered as there are six time zones within the country. In the easternmost province of Newfoundland and Labrador, which has seven seats, the polls will close at 7 pm Eastern Time (2300 GMT), according to Reuters. Polls close across all provinces by 10 pm, after which counting begins.
- British Columbia's 43 electoral districts are among the country's most closely contested battlegrounds.