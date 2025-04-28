Canada elections 2025: When and where to check results

In the upcoming polls set for Monday, Canadians are faced with a choice between sitting liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney and the conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. This election will be significant as it follows a period of political turbulence and dissatisfaction towards the former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leading to his resignation in January this year. Trudeau’s approval ratings dropped dramatically, and many Canadians were unhappy due to his handling of key issues like immigration, housing prices, and inflation. Canada set for federal polls on 28 April. (Representative image)

The timing of the polls is also imperative as Canada faces annexation threat from the United States.

When will the polls take place?

Polls in Canada are set to take place on April 28 and the voting will be open for 12 hours from 9 am to 9 pm local time (6:30 pm on Monday to 6:30 am on Tuesday in IST).

Who can vote

To vote in the federal elections in Canada, an individual must-

Be a Canadian citizen

Be atleast 18 years old on election day

Have proof of identity and address

Announcement of results

The announcement of preliminary results will start shortly after polls close, but the official results are typically confirmed within a few days. Since Canada has different time zones, polling hours are staggered, but most polls will close by 10 pm local time. The ballots are hand-counted by the Canadian election body and will start announcing around half an hour after polls close.

Where to check results

The results of the Canada polls will be published in real time on elections.ca, which is the official website of the Canadian government. For more real-time updates, follow live updates from Hindustan Times.

Advance poll estimates

According to preliminary estimates from the official Canada elections website, an estimated 7.3 million electors voted at advance polls in this general election, which was 25% more electors than in the previous general election in 2021. The advance polls were open from Friday, April 18, to Monday, April 21.

Constituencies

There are 343 individual constituencies, also known as ridings, in Canada. The number of these ridings has increased from 383 since the last elections in 2021.