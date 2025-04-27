Canada polls on April 28: Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre face-off in crucial election
The elections come against the backdrop of Donald Trump threatening to make Canada their 51st state, and the resignation of former PM Justin Trudeau.
Canadian voters are all set to cast their ballot on Monday, April 28, to see if incumbent Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney will be first past the post or if firebrand Conservative Pierre Poilievre will take the lead.
The elections come against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump threatening to make Canada their 51st state, and the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Mark Carney, if defeated will be the Prime Minister who served the shortest term in Canadian history. His rival Pierre Poilievre has gained ground with his ‘Canada First’ approach.
Here's what you need to know about the Canadian elections of 2025.
- There are 28 million registered voters eligible to vote in Canada, who will elect members of parliament in 343 individual constituencies, also known as ridings. The number of ridings has been expanded from 338 since the last election in 2021. The ballots which are hand counted by the Canadian election body will start being announced around half an hour after polls close.
- Canada's voting system is staggered as there are six time zones within the country. In the eastern-most province of Newfoundland and Labrador, which has seven seats, the polls will close at 7 pm Eastern Time (2300 GMT), according to Reuters. Polls close across all provinces by 10 pm after which counting begins.
- After US President Donald Trump came to power and slapped massive retaliatory tariffs on Canada, policy on dealings with the US have become crucial during the election. While Mark Carney has maintained that he will keep retaliatory tariffs in place, Pierre Poilievre has stated that he will attempt diplomacy with the US to reduce tariffs on both sides.
- As recession fears affect voters, economic policy has also been front and centre during the elections. Liberal Party leader Mark Carney has promised to reduce the federal deficit, reduce the marginal tax rate for the lowest bracket and eliminate the Goods and Services Tax in the country for first-time home buyers for properties under $1 million (Canadian dollars).
- However, his rival Conservative leader Poilievre in his bid to become the 25th Prime Minister of Canada, has promised to cut the lowest tax bracket by 15 per cent, repeal the industrial carbon tax and eliminate the federal sales tax for first-time home buyers up to $1.3 million (Canadian dollars).