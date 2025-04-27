Canada polls on April 28: Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre face-off in crucial election

Canadian voters are all set to cast their ballot on Monday, April 28, to see if incumbent Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney will be first past the post or if firebrand Conservative Pierre Poilievre will take the lead. Mark Carney addresses a campaign rally ahead of voting beginning in the Canadian elections as he seeks a second term as Prime Minister.(AFP)

The elections come against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump threatening to make Canada their 51st state, and the resignation of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mark Carney, if defeated will be the Prime Minister who served the shortest term in Canadian history. His rival Pierre Poilievre has gained ground with his ‘Canada First’ approach.

Here's what you need to know about the Canadian elections of 2025.