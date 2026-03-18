Mojtaba Khamenei says US, Israel 'will pay' for Ali Larijani's death: 'Every drop of blood has its due'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has warned the United States and Israel that they ‘will pay’ for the death of Iran's National Security chief Ali Larijani. In a statement on X, Khamenei said, “Every drop of blood has its due retribution that the criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay.” Mojtaba Khamenei expressed condolences for the slaying of Larijani and said that the assassination of such a figure “attests to his importance and the enmity harboured by the enemies of Islam toward him." (Reuters)

Iran on Wednesday confirmed the death of Tehran's most prominent figure, Larijani, in the ongoing war against the US and Israel.

“Let the adversaries of Islam know that shedding the blood of such people at the foot of the mighty tree of the Islamic system will only make it stronger,” Khamenei said.

Mojtaba Khamenei expressed condolences for the slaying of Larijani and said that the assassination of such a figure “attests to his importance and the enmity harboured by the enemies of Islam toward him."

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He also warned the US and Israel that “All blood has its price that the criminal murderers of the martyrs must pay soon.” Khamenei recalled Larijani as a “man of knowledge, foresight and wisdom.” He also said that the late security chief dedicated nearly 5 years to the service of the Islamic system at different levels, which shaped him into an eminent figure.

Expressing “deep sorrow”, Khamenei said that he received the information of the death of Ali Larijani along with the "martyrdom” of his worthy son and several of his colleagues.

Israel initially said it had eliminated two of the top Iranian security officials, including Larijani, in an Israeli strike aimed at weakening the Iranian leadership.

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Iran's new agency had said that he was targeted by the “American and Zionist regime fighter jets” while he was at his daughter’s house in the Pardis district east of Tehran.

The 67-year-old Ali Larijani was considered one of the most powerful figures in Iran since the late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He was also considered as the right-hand man of Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli attack on February 28.