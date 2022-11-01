Home / World News / Monkeypox still a global health emergency, says WHO

Monkeypox still a global health emergency, says WHO

world news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 08:05 PM IST

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of central and west Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions.(Reuters)
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency.

Following a meeting on October 20 about the virus that suddenly began spreading across the world in May, the experts "held the consensus view that the event continues to meet the... criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)" -- the highest alarm WHO can sound, the UN health agency said.

Topics
monkeypox who
