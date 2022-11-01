Monkeypox still a global health emergency, says WHO

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that its emergency committee had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health emergency.

Following a meeting on October 20 about the virus that suddenly began spreading across the world in May, the experts "held the consensus view that the event continues to meet the... criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC)" -- the highest alarm WHO can sound, the UN health agency said.

