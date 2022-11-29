More than 300 dead in Iran anti-hijab protests: Revolutionary Guards general

More than 300 people have been killed in Iran since protests erupted over the death in morality police custody of Masha Amini on September 16, a Revolutionary Guards general said Tuesday.

"Everyone in the country has been affected by the death of this lady. I don't have the latest figures, but I think we have had perhaps more than 300 martyrs and people killed in this country, including children, since this incident," Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards' aerospace division, said in a video published by the Mehr news agency.

