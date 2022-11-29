Players must ‘behave’, Iran tells families of FIFA team amid protests: Report

The families of Iran’s FIFA World Cup team have been threatened with imprisonment and torture if the players fail to “behave” ahead of the match against the USA, a report said.

When the players had refused to sing the nation’s national anthem in their opening match against England on November 21, they were called to a meeting with members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), CNN reported.

The players were told that their families would face “violence and and torture” if they did not sing the national anthem or if they joined any political protest during FIFA World Cup, the report said.

In the second game, the players sang the anthem.

The report also said that dozens of officers from the IRGC had been drafted in to monitor the Iranian players who are not allowed to mingle outside the squad or meet with foreigners.

“There are a large number of Iranian security officers in Qatar collecting information and monitoring the players,” the report said.

Carlos Queiroz, the Portuguese coach of Iran’s national team, also met with IRGC officers following their threats to Iranian players and their families, the report said.

“In the last game against Wales, the regime sent over hundreds of these actor supporters in order to create a false sense of support and favor amongst the fans. For the next game against the U.S, the regime is planning to significantly increase the number of actors into the thousands,” the report said.

