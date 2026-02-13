NASA SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for Valentine's Day docking at International Space Station

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and SpaceX launched a four-astronaut relief crew to the International Space Station early on February 13 at 5:15 am EST (3:45 pm IST). The crew will conduct research, technology demonstrations and maintenance aboard the orbiting laboratory. NASA’s Crew-12 members, Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Jack Hathaway, Jessica Meir, and ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot (Reuters)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on time from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The docking at the ISS is scheduled for February 14 at about 3:15pm EST (1:45pm IST), making it a Valentine's Day arrival for the Crew-12

According to NASA, the Dragon spacecraft separated from Falcon 9's second stage and began flying on its own at 5:24 EST (IST). The spacecraft is travelling at approximately 17,500 miles per hour.

Who is the crew NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway is serving as spacecraft commander and pilot. Along with them are European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, who will serve as mission specialists. Roscosmos is a Russian state corporation for space activities.

The Crew-12 will join the Expedition 74 crew members already onboard the International Space Station.

What will the mission involve NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission in an eight-month-long mission ivolving variety of science experiments to research on future Moon and Mars missions.

This research includes studies of pneumonia-causing bacteria to improve treatments, on-demand intravenous fluid generation for future space missions and automated plant health monitoring, among others.

Mission timeline Once in orbit, the crew will monitor a series of manoeuvres to guide the Dragon to space facing port of the International Space Station's Harmony module. The spacecraft will dock autonomously, but it can also be done manually if necessary.

After docking ISS, the crew will be welcomed by the 3-member Expedition crew 74 already present. This includes NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev.

While aboard the ISS, the Crew-12 will welcome the Soyuz spacecraft in July, carrying three new crew members.