NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday

AFP |
Apr 20, 2025 01:45 PM IST

Spending 220 days in space, Don Pettit and his crewmates Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner orbited the Earth 3,520 times. 

Cake, gifts and a low-key family celebration may be how many senior citizens picture their 70th birthday.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit gestures as he is carried to a medical tent shortly after landing in a Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP)
NASA astronaut Don Pettit gestures as he is carried to a medical tent shortly after landing in a Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft with Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP)

But NASA's oldest serving astronaut Don Pettit became a septuagenarian while hurtling towards the Earth in a spacecraft to wrap up a seven-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

A Soyuz capsule carrying the American and two Russian cosmonauts landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, the day of Pettit's milestone birthday.

Spending 220 days in space, Pettit and his crewmates Alexei Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner orbited the Earth 3,520 times and completed a journey of 93.3 million miles over the course of their mission.

It was the fourth spaceflight for Pettit, who has logged more than 18 months in orbit throughout his 29-year career.

The trio touched down in a remote area southeast of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan at 6:20 am (0120 GMT) after undocking from the space station just over three hours earlier.

NASA images of the landing showed the small capsule parachuting down to Earth with the sunrise as a backdrop.

The astronauts gave thumbs-up gestures as rescuers carried them from the spacecraft to an inflatable medical tent.

Despite looking a little worse for wear as he was pulled from the vessel, Pettit was "doing well and in the range of what is expected for him following return to Earth," NASA said in a statement.

He was then set to fly to the Kazakh city of Karaganda before boarding a NASA plane to the agency's Johnson Space Center in Texas.

The astronauts spent their time on the ISS researching areas such as water sanitization technology, plant growth in various conditions and fire behavior in microgravity, NASA said.

The trio's seven-month trip was just short of the nine months that NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams unexpectedly spent stuck on the orbital lab after the spacecraft they were testing suffered technical issues and was deemed unfit to fly them back to Earth.

