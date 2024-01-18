close_game
News / World News / 'National interest, security': Pakistan on retaliatory military strikes in Iran

‘National interest, security’: Pakistan on retaliatory military strikes in Iran

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 18, 2024 02:40 PM IST

Pakistan on Thursday morning carried out retaliatory military strikes in Iran, killing at least nine people.

Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch on Thursday said that the retaliatory military strikes in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan, killing a “number of terrorists”, were carried out in pursuit of Pakistan's “own security and national interest”. According to Baloch, the “successful execution” is a “testimony to the professionalism of the Armed Forces of the country”.

Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch
Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch

“This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities. This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats… Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable, and sacred," Baloch said in a media briefing.

The spokesperson added, "Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions." However, she added, “Our country's security and national interest is paramount and cannot be compromised.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who is currently in Davos to attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, has cut his visit short in view of the ongoing development, the ministry said.

Pakistan on Thursday morning carried out retaliatory military strikes in Iran, two days after Iran carried out missile and drone strikes targeting terrorists inside Pakistan's territory which left at least two people dead. According to the Iranian media, nine people have been killed in the Thursday attack, reported AFP.

Iran has condemned the strikes, summoning Pakistan's charge d'affaires to “protest and request an explanation from the Pakistani government”.

India's statement on Iran-Pakistan

India on Wednesday reacted to the ongoing tensions between Iran and Pakistan, saying it is a “matter between the two countries”.

“This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in self defense,” New Delhi said in a statement.

