Pakistan says killed ‘terrorists’ in Iran through 'precision military strikes': Top Updates

Pakistan on Thursday morning carried out retaliatory military strikes in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan, killing a "number of terrorists". The attack comes two days after Iran carried out missile and drone strikes targeting terrorists inside Pakistan's territory. Several explosions were heard in Iran's Saravan city, AFP reported.

A car leaves the district headquarter hospital (DHQ) in Panjgur town of Balochistan province on January 17, 2024 where victims of an Iranian air strike were moved. (AFP)