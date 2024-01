Pakistan says killed ‘terrorists’ in Iran through 'precision military strikes': Top Updates

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Here are the top updates on the Iran-Pakistan conflict:

Pakistan on Thursday morning carried out retaliatory military strikes in Iran's Siestan-o-Baluchistan, killing a "number of terrorists". The attack comes two days after Iran carried out missile and drone strikes targeting terrorists inside Pakistan's territory. Several explosions were heard in Iran's Saravan city, AFP reported.

