Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan? Major move by Shehbaz Sharif amid conjecture

ByMallika Soni
Aug 20, 2023 03:02 PM IST

Shehbaz Sharif's visit to London comes amid speculation that Nawaz Sharif might be returning to Pakistan soon.

Pakistan's former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to travel to London to meet Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb shared in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London from Lahore and would meet Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London. Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote, "Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Mr. Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London from Lahore today. During his stay in London, Mr. Shahbaz Sharif will also meet the party leader Mr. Nawaz Sharif."

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, brother of Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)
Nawaz Sharif has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons.

Is Nawaz Sharif returning to Pakistan soon?

Shehbaz Sharif's visit to London comes amid speculation that Nawaz Sharif might be returning to Pakistan soon. Although, PML-N has not yet issued any official statement with respect to the same but several Pakistan media reports claimed that Nawaz Sharif is planning to visit Pakistan in mid-September.

For the meet with Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by Saif Ul Malook Khokhar and PML-N Youth Wing Lahore president Malik Faisal, ARY News reported. The two leaders will present a report to Nawaz Sharif regarding the organisational structure of the Punjab capital and discuss about Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, the report added. PML-N's legal team will also be part of the meeting.

What has Shehbaz Sharif said on Nawaz Sharif's return?

Earlier this month, Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country next month and face the law, Geo News reported. He had then also confirmed his travel plans to London to meet his elder brother as soon as the caretaker government in Pakistan took charge.

“Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan next month and will face the law and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said then without giving the exact date of Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

