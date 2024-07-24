Nepal sets up 5-member panel to probe plane crash that killed 18 in Kathmandu | Latest updates

The Nepal government formed a committee on Wednesday to investigate the plane crash at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, which resulted in 18 deaths. Fire services and Nepal Police personnel at the Tribhuvan International Airport where a plane crashed claiming the lives of 18 people, in Kathmandu on Wednesday. According to Nepal police, 19 people were onboard. (ANI)

According to the spokesperson of the Government of Nepal, quoted by news agency ANI, a five-member investigation committee has been formed, led by Ratish Chandra Lal Suman, former Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), and Prithivi Subba Gurung.

- Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki said that the pilot had been rescued and received treatment, adding that eighteen bodies, including one foreign national, had been recovered and that arrangements for their post-mortem were currently underway.

- Among the 18 people killed in the crash of a Nepalese plane shortly after takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport on Wednesday were three members of a family, including a child. Manu Raj Sharma, a technician for the airline, his wife Priza Khatiwada, and their four-year-old son Adhi Raj Sharma perished in the crash, reported My Republica newspaper.

- The Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft of Saurya Airlines, carrying 19 people—including two crew members and technical staff—was en route to Pokhara International Airport for routine maintenance service when the accident happened at 11.11 am (local time).

- A statement from Saurya Airlines mentioned that Priza and her son were initially identified as employees of the company, but it was later clarified that they were passengers.

- Videos posted online depicted the plane engulfed in fire and smoke. Fire engines and ambulances were dispatched to the scene following the incident.

- Authorities reported that out of the deceased, 15 died on the spot, while three succumbed during treatment at a local hospital. A Yemeni national, who was an airline staff member, also died in the crash.

- Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expressed his deep sorrow over the deaths and visited the site to discuss the cause of the air crash with Civil Aviation Authority officials. He called for patience during this time of grief.

How did the crash happen?

The Saurya Airlines flight that crashed on Wednesday carried two crew members and 17 staff members, according to Nepali police spokesman Dan Bahadur Karki, as reported by AFP.

Gyanendra Bhul of Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority told AFP that the flight was conducted for technical or maintenance purposes but did not provide further details.

Images shared by Nepal's military showed the plane's fuselage split apart and charred. Approximately a dozen camouflage soldiers were standing on the wreckage, with the surrounding ground covered in fire retardant.

(With inputs from agencies)