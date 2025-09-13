Nepal's parliament dissolved hours after interim PM Sushila Karki took oath
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 12:10 am IST
Nepal's parliament dissolved hours after interim PM Sushila Karki took oath
Nepal's parliament was dissolved on Friday, just hours after former chief justice Sushila Karki took oath as the country's interim Prime Minister amid Gen Z protests that led to the previous government falling.
AFP reported the dissolution of the Nepalese parliament, citing the President's office.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nepal Protest and Charlie Kirk shootingon Hindustan Times.
News/World News/ Nepal's parliament dissolved hours after interim PM Sushila Karki took oath