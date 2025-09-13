Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
Nepal's parliament dissolved hours after interim PM Sushila Karki took oath

Shivam Pratap Singh
Sept 13, 2025 12:10 am IST

Nepal's parliament dissolved hours after interim PM Sushila Karki took oath

Nepal's parliament was dissolved on Friday, just hours after former chief justice Sushila Karki took oath as the country's interim Prime Minister amid Gen Z protests that led to the previous government falling.

Former Supreme Court chief justice Sushila Karki, right, greets Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel after taking the oath as interim prime minister during a ceremony at the presidential residence in Kathmandu, Nepal on Friday.(AP)
Former Supreme Court chief justice Sushila Karki, right, greets Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel after taking the oath as interim prime minister during a ceremony at the presidential residence in Kathmandu, Nepal on Friday.(AP)

AFP reported the dissolution of the Nepalese parliament, citing the President's office.

