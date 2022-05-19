N.Korea ramping up production of drugs, medical supplies to fight Covid: Report
North Korea is ramping up the production of drugs and medical supplies to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc. The country has been hit by an unprecedented number of cases of a mysterious fever, most of which are said to be Covid-19.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Thursday, North Korea is also increasing the production of traditional Korean medicines used to reduce fever and pain.
Also Read| North Korea claims over 1 million Covid recoveries in a week; WHO is worried
In the capital city of Pyongyang and nearby regions, factories are churning out more injections, medicines and thermometers and other medical supplies. On the other hand, more isolation wards have been installed and disinfection work has intensified in the country, the KCNA further reported.
“Thousands of tons of salt were urgently transported to Pyongyang City to produce antiseptic solution,” the KCNA added.
The above news comes as supreme leader Kim Jong Un accused officials of “immaturity” and “slackness” in handling the pandemic.
As North Korea's population of 25 million is still unvaccinated against Covid-19, the state media has encouraged patients to use painkillers and antibiotics. Patients have also been asked to opt for "unverified home remedies" including gargling salt water or drinking lonicera japonica tea or willow leaf tea, a report by news agency Reuters said.
Also Read| Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea worrying for new variants, says WHO
North Korea's caseload of the mysterious fever is nearing two million after 262,270 more cases of people with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 were seen on Thursday. A single fresh death was reported and the toll has climbed to 63. The country is currently under a lockdown and is facing other strict anti-coronavirus measures.
Amid the worsening health crisis in North Korea, the United States and South Korea offered help to fight Covid-19, but have not received any response from Pyongyang yet, Seoul's deputy national security advisor told Reuters.
However, a diplomatic source, familiar with developments, told the news agency that three aircraft from North Korea arrived in China and returned to Pyongyang on Monday carrying medical supplies.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) also offered to provide technical support and supplies, tests, medicines and vaccines to North Korea to help stem the spread of the virus. The WHO has asked the country to share data and information about Covid-19.
(With agency inputs)
-
Ukraine war: Biden nominee Bridget Brink set to be confirmed as US envoy to Kyiv
Veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, who was nominated by US President Joe Biden to be the country's next ambassador to war-hit Ukraine, was on Wednesday (local time) given a unanimous approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for appointment to the post, which means that she just a step away from being Washington's new representative in the east European nation. She was nominated by Biden on April 25.
-
32 cases in Portugal, Spain put Europe on alert for monkeypox
Officials in Spain and Portugal announced on Wednesday that they have detected around 32 suspected cases of monkeypox, days after the UK reported new cases that have triggered concerns that there may be an undetected transmission in parts of Europe. Portugal had five confirmed and 20 suspected cases, Spain eight suspected cases and UK seven confirmed infections as on Wednesday.
-
Blinken, Bilawal meet, hold talks on strengthening ties
US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Wednesday met Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the UN headquarters and their talks focussed on regional security as well as strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties. Bilawal is on a maiden visit to the US at the invitation of Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action” to be held at the United Nations later on Wednesday.
-
World Bank to offer $30 billion as Ukraine war threatens food security
The World Bank said on Wednesday it will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries. The total will include $12 billion in new projects and over $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the bank said.
-
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Kyiv not keen to end hostilities’
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Kyiv authorities of not wanting to continue talks to end hostilities that started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine. “Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We always say that we are ready for negotiations ... but we were given no other choice,”foreign minister Sergei Lavrovv said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics