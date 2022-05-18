Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea worrying for new variants, says WHO
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea is worrying for new variants of the virus, as the country is battling a rapid spread of a mysterious fever since late April.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan said, “Certainly it's worrying if countries are not using the tools that are now available,” as he was asked a question regarding the Covid-19 crisis in North Korea, news agency Reuters reported.
Ryan added that the WHO has repeatedly said that there is always a higher risk of new variants emerging where there is an unchecked transmission.
Apart from Ryan, WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged North Korea to share data and information regarding the pandemic.
"WHO is deeply concerned at the risk of further spread of Covid-19 in the country particularly because the population is unvaccinated and many have underlying conditions putting them at risk of severe disease and death," Ghebreyesus told reporters on Tuesday.
Also Read| Amid Covid outbreak, North Korea's Kim deploys army to battle ‘fever’: 5 points
He also added that the WHO offered to provide technical support and supplies, tests, medicines and vaccines to help North Korea stem the spread of Covid-19.
On Wednesday, the country reported 232,880 more cases of the mysterious fever and six more deaths, taking the infection tally and toll to over 1.7 million and 62 respectively.
North Korean authorities have said that they have been able to confirm only a small number of Covid-19 cases acknowledging an Omicron variant outbreak last week. However, experts outside have pointed out that most of this mysterious fever could be Covid-19, news agency AP reported.
Meanwhile, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un accused officials of “immaturity” and “slackness” in handling the virus across the country. He urged officials to strengthen Covid-19 controls at workplaces and make redoubled efforts to improve the supply of daily necessities and stabilise living conditions, the Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday.
-
WHO chief as Covid cases rise in 4 regions: ‘increasingly difficult to know…’
A decline in genome sequencing and testing for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has made it “increasingly difficult” to know where the virus is and how it is mutating, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhenom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday as cases have risen over the last week in four out of six WHO regions. He also expressed concern over the first reported Covid outbreak in North Korea, with more than 1.7 million suspected cases since late April.
-
New York City lifts Covid-19 alert level to 'high'
New York City, the largest city in the United States, raised its Covid-19 alert level from "medium" to "high" on Tuesday, as infections continue to go up in recent weeks. The guidance requires New Yorkers to wear a face mask in all public indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings and consider avoiding higher-risk activities. New York City raised its Covid-19 alert level to "medium" from "low" in early May.
-
'Disturbing, disastrous': TikTokers in Pakistan starting wildfires for videos
A video of Pakistani actor and TikToker Humaira Asghar has drawn flak on social media as Asghar was shot walking in a silver ball gown in front of a forest fire raging behind her. This in Pakistan has in fact become a trend as earlier this month a man was arrested in Abbottabad for intentionally starting a forest fire for the background of a video.
-
Ukraine war entering 'protracted phase': Defence minister tells NATO, EU
Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the ongoing war in his country is entering a protracted phase. In his speech to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and European Union defence ministers, Reznikov said on Tuesday, "Russia is preparing for a long-term military operation." Reznikov added that Russian forces are currently building fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to move to defence if necessary.
-
Elon Musk reacts to Twitter staff dissing him, saying 'We're commie as f***'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has commented on the leaked video of a Twitter employee openly admitting that Twitter has no freedom of speech and his colleagues are 'commies as f***' as the video has now gone viral on social media. 'Is this legit?' Elon Musk wrote on the video posted by journalist Benny Johnson. One Siru Murugesan, who identified himself as a senior engineer at Twitter said the atmosphere of Twitter is so Left that employees become Left making adjustments to their opinion.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics