No voting machines, no mail-in ballots: Donald Trump plans US election revamp

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would sign an executive order ahead of next year's midterm elections, saying he would lead "a movement" targeting mail-in balloting and voting machines across the country. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, en route to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.(AP)

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly ‘Inaccurate’, Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT…” Trump posted on the Truth Social platform.

Trump claimed that the US is the only country in the world that uses mail-in voting and added that others ended after "encountering massive voter fraud”.

“WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections" Trump wrote.

“Remember, the States are merely an “agent” for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do.” he added.

According to a Reuters report published in 2022, most Americans vote with hand-marked paper ballots.

As per the report, nearly 70% of registered voters live in jurisdictions that primarily use hand-marked paper ballots, according to data from Verified Voting, an organisation that tracks voting technology.

About 23% of registered voters live in jurisdictions that primarily use ballot marking devices, machines that allow voters to make their selections electronically and also produce a paper record that can be scanned by another device.

The remaining 7% registered voters live in jurisdictions that primarily use direct recording electronic (DRE) machines, computers that store votes in memory.