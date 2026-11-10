Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang case LIVE: Jensen's ties with ‘spy’ facilitated $7.5 billion chips to China, says report
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang case LIVE: A report alleges Jensen Huang's links to a Chinese woman suspected of spying for Beijing helped facilitate $7.5 billion in Nvidia chip shipments to China. Shareholders have sued Huang and Nvidia, accusing them of withholding information about the alleged links.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny after a report alleged that his relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing helped facilitate the shipment of at least $7.5 billion worth of the company's chips to Chinese firms....Read More
According to a report by The Information, citing two people familiar with the woman, Alice Huang, along with her husband and sister, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to procure Nvidia chips.
At the centre of the network was Shanghai Century Litong, a China-based company established in June 2023. The company secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia by October that year, giving it priority access to the chipmaker's products, the report said.
When orders for Nvidia chips restricted under US export controls faced delays, Alice Huang allegedly leveraged her connections with Nvidia and its distributors to secure supplies. The network reportedly helped move around 240,000 H100, H200 and A100 chips into China.
Nvidia CEO, company sued by shareholders
Adding to the controversy, a US-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against Huang and Nvidia, accusing them of misleading shareholders by failing to disclose information about the CEO's alleged links to the woman suspected of spying for China.
Rosen Law Firm said, according to AFP, that the lawsuit was filed in a California federal court on Monday. It alleges that Huang and Nvidia withheld information about the national security concerns surrounding his relationship with the woman, and that their statements artificially inflated the company's share price.
Trump says FBI investigating allegations
US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI was looking into allegations surrounding Huang's relationship with the Chinese businesswoman.
Trump, who described himself as being amazed by the claims against the Nvidia chief, said he had spoken to Huang, who told him he was unaware that the woman was allegedly working as a spy for Beijing.
"I know the FBI is looking into it," Trump said, adding that he believed Huang would be "in good shape".
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- 10 Nov 2026, 06:53:51 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang case LIVE: Jensen Huang could face major trouble when Dems take control of Congress, says report
NNvidia CEO Jensen Huang case LIVE: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang could face mounting political and corporate scrutiny over his reported relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, with governance experts warning that the controversy could threaten his leadership of the artificial intelligence giant, according to a report by the New York Post.
The report suggested that although Huang remains a central figure in Nvidia's global AI operations and a significant contributor to the US economy, his position could become increasingly vulnerable when Democrats assume control of Congress next year. The concerns stem from his admission of an affair with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence agencies reportedly suspect of being a Chinese intelligence asset.
- 10 Nov 2026, 06:45:23 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: Jensen Huang lost massive wealth amid affair probe
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang had a rather disappointing start to the trading week, with his personal fortune taking a $7.4 billion (Around ₹69,520.82 crore) hit in the first half-hour of trading on Monday, November 9, as the firm's shares slid amid a company investigation into his admission of an affair.
Read more here
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- 10 Nov 2026, 06:36:54 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: China dismisses Nvidia CEO spy allegations as ‘smear’
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: China's foreign ministry on Tuesday said Beijing and Washington were in communication over arrangements for an interaction between their leaders this year, when asked whether President Xi Jinping would discuss the espionage allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and businesswoman Alice Huang with US President Donald Trump.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not directly address the question at a regular briefing, but said China had clarified its position on the allegations multiple times.
Beijing has dismissed what it called the "so-called Chinese spy narrative" as baseless speculation and a smear campaign against China. (Reuters)
- 10 Nov 2026, 06:25:28 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: Nvidia and Jensen Huang face shareholder lawsuit alleging investors were misled about spy affair
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: A shareholder has filed a lawsuit against Nvidia and its CEO, Jensen Huang, accusing them of misleading investors in their responses to media reports about Huang's alleged affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of espionage, which has raised national security concerns, according to the AP.
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- 10 Nov 2026, 06:10:57 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: Will Nvidia remove Jensen Huang as CEO?
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: Analysts reportedly say there is a chance that Huang may be removed as CEO after the investigation. "There is clearly risk as discussed that Jensen could be removed as CEO depending on the board investigation and this will add risk to the stock as he is so important to the Nvidia story and strategy globally," Dan Ives, a partner and analyst at investment bank Yorkville Ives, told The Guardian.
However, removing Huang is easier said than done. Ives said the Nvidia CEO was not easily replaceable and no other person in the management shared his vision that shaped the company for more than three decades. He also highlighted that his family also have leadership roles at the firm, which could complicate a final decision.
- 10 Nov 2026, 05:51:14 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: Jensen's alleged ties with ‘spy’ facilitated $7.5 billion chip to China, says report
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Case LIVE: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing facilitated the shipment of at least $7.5 billion worth of the company's chips to Chinese firms, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people who know her.
Alice Huang, along with her husband and sister, built a network of companies across China and Singapore to acquire Nvidia chips, according to the report. (Reuters)
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