Nvidia LIVE Updates: Board launches probe into foreign intelligence targeting Jensen Huang
Nvidia LIVE Updates: In an official statement, Nvidia said the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO after a series of discussions and meetings.
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO, days after he had stepped down amid row over affair with a suspected Chinese spy. In an official statement, Nvidia said the board of directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO after a series of discussions and meetings, where the board expressed satisfaction with Huang’s candour and ability to lead Nvidia....Read More
Jensen Huang expresses gratitude
Jensen Huang has also expressed gratitude to the Nvidia board, employees, shareholders and global partners following his reinstatement, saying he is “honoured to return” to lead the technology giant.
Emphasising the significance of the responsibility, Huang said he would take the role with “greatest humility and renewed commitment”, as Nvidia stands at the forefront of what he described as a new industrial revolution.
“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Huang in a statement released by Nvidia.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 08:26:27 PM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Trump praises Nvidia’s decision
Nvidia LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump praised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, saying the US has no reason to believe it “poses any risk” to national security.
In a social media post Monday, the president also urged the company to continue an internal investigation into its compliance with US export controls.
- 23 Nov 2026, 08:19:33 PM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: ‘Can’t wait to get back’, says Huang
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Jensen Huang expressed gratitude to the Nvidia board, employees, shareholders and global partners following his reinstatement, saying he is “honoured to return” to lead the technology giant.
“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” said Jensen Huang.
“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment. I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process. I am especially grateful to Harvey Jones for his leadership as Chair, and to Colette Kress and our executive staff for leading NVIDIA during this period. I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support. Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”
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- 23 Nov 2026, 08:16:56 PM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: ‘Jensen is the right person to lead’, says Nvidia board
Nvidia LIVE Updates: “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C Jones, chair of the Nvidia board.
“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer.” Harvey Jones will remain as board chair.
- 23 Nov 2026, 08:15:03 PM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Huang expresses gratitude, says he is ‘honoured to return’
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Jensen Huang has expressed gratitude to the Nvidia board, employees, shareholders and global partners following his reinstatement, saying he is “honoured to return” to lead the technology giant.
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- 23 Nov 2026, 08:12:12 PM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Chipmaker releases statement
Nvidia LIVE Updates: In an official statement, Nvidia said the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as CEO after a series of discussions and meetings, where the board expressed satisfaction with Huang’s candour and ability to lead Nvidia.
- 23 Nov 2026, 08:09:41 PM IST
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Jensen Huang reinstated
Nvidia LIVE Updates: Nvidia on Monday reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO.
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