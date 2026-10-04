October 4 stands as a historic date in Formula 1, forever linked to racing legend Karl Jochen Rindt and an unforgettable chapter in the sport's history.

Born in Mainz, Germany, on April 18, 1942, Jochen Rindt lost both parents in a bombing raid as an infant. (formula1.com/Website)

Decades ago, Rindt became Formula 1's only posthumous World Champion, with his title secured at Watkins Glen, in New York, after his fatal accident at Monza.

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What happened?

Formula 1 arrived at Watkins Glen still mourning Rindt.

According to Grand Prix 247, Jacky Ickx was the only driver still capable of overtaking Rindt in the standings, however, his title challenge ended at Watkins Glen. Emerson Fittipaldi won the race for Lotus and Ickx finished fourth, it said.

The result guaranteed Rindt the 1970 Drivers' Championship, the report added.

Early life of Jochen Rindt

Born in Mainz, Germany, on April 18, 1942, Karl Jochen Rindt lost both parents in a bombing raid as an infant.

Raised in Graz, Austria, by his maternal grandparents, he grew into a headstrong youngster with a relentless appetite for speed and danger.

Who was Jochen Rindt?

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{{^usCountry}} Daredevil youth: He broke limbs in ski races, crashed or won on mopeds and motocross bikes, and drove on public roads in beat-up Volkswagens, regularly clashing with police, the Formula 1 website mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daredevil youth: He broke limbs in ski races, crashed or won on mopeds and motocross bikes, and drove on public roads in beat-up Volkswagens, regularly clashing with police, the Formula 1 website mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

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Rebellious streak and ambitions: Expelled from multiple private schools. He had set his sights on reaching the peak of motorsport as a teenager.

Rise through the ranks: Count Wolfgang von Trips, who died at Monza in 1961, was a hero of Rindt who launched his racing career:

The 'unknown Austrian': After financing his own way through touring cars and single-seaters despite frequent hospital visits, in 1964 he went to England and bought a Formula 2 Brabham for 4,000 pounds cash, the website noted.

At Crystal Palace, his second F2 race, he defeated the established Graham Hill.

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The British press had reported that 'an unknown Austrian' had beaten Hill.

According to the official website, contemporary accounts noted the style that was to become Rindt's trademark: 'His car was sideways throughout the race. It went around the corners at unbelievable angles and always looked as if it was about to go off the road.'

Car triumph: Rindt signed a three-year Formula 1 contract with Cooper in 1965, whose cars were not competitive.

However, Rindt drove a Ferrari 250LM to victory in the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Beyond the limit: Rindt drove outclassed machinery relentlessly hard. The website noted that when once asked if he ever drove beyond his limits, he replied: "Did I ever drive within them?"

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In 1969, Colin Chapman signed Rindt to partner reigning champion Hill at Lotus.

Highs and crashes: While Rindt outpaced Hill, the Lotus 49 proved notoriously fragile.

A violent rear-wing collapse at the Spanish Grand Prix left Rindt with a concussion and broken jaw, prompting him to openly criticise Chapman's cars as unsafe. Yet, he secured his first championship victory, the 1969 United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.

He modified his views on Chapman's cars following the championship victory.

Four-race streak: Despite grieving the sudden deaths of close friends, Rindt won four consecutive races: the Dutch, French, British, and German events.

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Personal life of Jochen Rindt

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Rindt married Finnish fashion model Nina Lincoln in 1967. Following the birth of their daughter, Natasha, he had reportedly begun contemplating retirement.

When once asked if Rindt ever drove beyond his limits, he replied: "Did I ever drive within them?"

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Monza and the ill-fated day of September 5, 1970

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On September 5, 1970, tragedy struck during practice for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza when Rindt's Lotus veered into the guardrails.

His close friend and business manager, Bernie Ecclestone, arrived at the scene, recovering a battered helmet and a shoe.

The accident happened close to where his hero, Trips, died.

On his death anniversary in 2020, F1, in a post on X, described Rindt as "outrageously skilful and courageous, and beloved by all who met him."

"Taken too soon, but never forgotten," F1 added.