Home / World News / On camera: Multiple tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas in US

On camera: Multiple tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas in US

world news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Northeast Texas' Lamar County judge -- Brandon Bell -- the highest elected official in the county declared a disaster in the area, confirming two dozen injuries due to the storm.

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions in Lamar County after a massive tornado hit the area.(AP)
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions in Lamar County after a massive tornado hit the area.(AP)
ByNisha Anand

Multiple tornadoes were reported across the United States’s Texas on Friday, injuring at least two dozen several people, news agency AP reported. The storms have damaged houses in many places, left debris on roads and uprooted trees, throwing normal lives out of gear in the southern central region. Several videos surfaced on social media showing severe damage to infrastructure caused by the storms.

A video - reportedly from the region's Paris - was recorded by a family, showing their house completely shredded to debris following the storm. Through the sound of gushing winds, a young boy is seen saying, “I’m looking for my blanket,” followed by another person, a man comforting everyone saying “don’t worry, we’re ok.”

Also Read | Storm Claudio: UK weather agency warns of floods amid heavy rainfall

Northeast Texas' Lamar County judge -- Brandon Bell -- the highest elected official in the county which includes cities such as Powderly, Paris, etc declared a disaster in the area, confirming two dozen injuries due to the tornado. The Sheriff’s Office said the tornado arrived around 4 p.m. and has damaged and destroyed about 50 homes, AP reported.

Particularly, major damages have been reported from Powderly, although an official said that there were no confirmed deaths yet. “It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”

The National Weather Service has issued an alert and said “threat of tornadoes, some intense, and damaging winds continues across the ArkLaTex (Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas) region overnight as a strong cold front passes through the southern Plains.”

(HT could not independently verify the source of the videos)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

Topics
united states texas storm viral video + 2 more
united states texas storm viral video + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out