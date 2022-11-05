On camera: Multiple tornadoes wreak havoc in Texas in US

Multiple tornadoes were reported across the United States’s Texas on Friday, injuring at least two dozen several people, news agency AP reported. The storms have damaged houses in many places, left debris on roads and uprooted trees, throwing normal lives out of gear in the southern central region. Several videos surfaced on social media showing severe damage to infrastructure caused by the storms.

A family in Paris, Texas seeing their home destroyed by a tornado this evening 🙏 pic.twitter.com/C0n2N2K3U8 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) November 4, 2022

A video - reportedly from the region's Paris - was recorded by a family, showing their house completely shredded to debris following the storm. Through the sound of gushing winds, a young boy is seen saying, “I’m looking for my blanket,” followed by another person, a man comforting everyone saying “don’t worry, we’re ok.”

A violent tornado near Paris, Texas. Worst tornado outbreak in months. https://t.co/mVSewxZG8I — Brad Sowder (@TheBradSowder) November 5, 2022

Northeast Texas' Lamar County judge -- Brandon Bell -- the highest elected official in the county which includes cities such as Powderly, Paris, etc declared a disaster in the area, confirming two dozen injuries due to the tornado. The Sheriff’s Office said the tornado arrived around 4 p.m. and has damaged and destroyed about 50 homes, AP reported.

First video of tornado on ground in Lamar County near Paris, Texas



WATCH LIVE UPDATES:https://t.co/JAiBDUwa9R pic.twitter.com/QKS6TUSmTt — KTEN News (@KTENnews) November 4, 2022

Particularly, major damages have been reported from Powderly, although an official said that there were no confirmed deaths yet. “It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”

The National Weather Service has issued an alert and said “threat of tornadoes, some intense, and damaging winds continues across the ArkLaTex (Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas) region overnight as a strong cold front passes through the southern Plains.”

(HT could not independently verify the source of the videos)

