On Khamenei’s orders, Iran readies strikes against Israel that ‘even US can’t block’

Amid regional tensions, Iran has once again issued a warning to Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as it braces for fresh attacks. Tehran's Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Friday that Iran has prepared a "decisive retaliation" to any future attacks. Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi has warned of a "paralysing" response for Israel if fresh attacks occur. (via REUTERS)

As per Tasnim news agency, the commander said the retaliation plan, which aligns with Khamenei's directive, was ready but was not implemented due to the truce.

“If they attack Iran again, they will see what we are capable of doing,” Mousavi was quoted as saying by the state-run agency.

‘Even US may not be able to save Netanyahu’

The Iranian commander further warned that Iran's response to any new attacks will "paralyse" Israel to a point where even "the United States may not be able to save Netanyahu.”

The commander's remarks come days after the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities amid its conflict with Israel.

The US carried out military strikes on the Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow nuclear facilities on June 22. With these strikes, the US officially joined the 12-day war between Iran and Israel.

As per Donald Trump, 'Operation Midnight Hammer' set back Iran's nuclear programme "permanently." However, leaked documents from the Pentagon and Iranian officials have claimed otherwise.

In response to the US' attack, Iran launched retaliatory strikes targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Following this attack, Trump called for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which was implemented after a series of fresh strikes against one another.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated after Tel Aviv launched a series of strikes against Tehran, targeting its military and nuclear faciltiies. The Israeli strikes triggered a conflict between the two nations, killing around 900 people across Tehran and around 29 across Israel.