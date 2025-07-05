Gaza truce, Iran's nuclear programme and an ‘unhappy’ call with Putin: What Trump said amid July 4 celebrations

US President Donald Trump has stated that a truce in the Gaza Strip could be finalised as soon as next week. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the US president also reacted to Hamas' "positive response" to the deal. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on board Air Force One amid July 4 celebrations(AP)

As per Reuters, the US president told reporters aboard Air Force One there could be a deal on a Gaza ceasefire by next week, however, he added that he had not been briefed on the current state of negotiations.

Apart from the truce in Gaza, the president also shared that he had a phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin regarding more sanctions on Moscow amid the Ukraine war. Furthermore, the Republican leader, who just signed the Big Beautiful Bill into a law, hinted at a potential visit to China.

The US President and First Lady Melania Trump were en-route to New Jersey from the White House when Trump made shared these developments with reporters.

Sanctions for Putin, potential China visit, tariff letters and more | What Trump told reporters