Gaza truce, Iran's nuclear programme and an ‘unhappy’ call with Putin: What Trump said amid July 4 celebrations
The US president told reporters there could be a deal on a Gaza ceasefire by next week.
US President Donald Trump has stated that a truce in the Gaza Strip could be finalised as soon as next week. Speaking to reporters on Friday, the US president also reacted to Hamas' "positive response" to the deal.
As per Reuters, the US president told reporters aboard Air Force One there could be a deal on a Gaza ceasefire by next week, however, he added that he had not been briefed on the current state of negotiations.
Apart from the truce in Gaza, the president also shared that he had a phone call with Russian president Vladimir Putin regarding more sanctions on Moscow amid the Ukraine war. Furthermore, the Republican leader, who just signed the Big Beautiful Bill into a law, hinted at a potential visit to China.
The US President and First Lady Melania Trump were en-route to New Jersey from the White House when Trump made shared these developments with reporters.
Sanctions for Putin, potential China visit, tariff letters and more | What Trump told reporters
- Iran's nuclear programme set back 'permanently': Trump stuck to his claim that the US strikes caused a major setback to the Iranian nuclear programme and set the country back decades. He told reporters on Friday that Iran's nuclear programme has been setback "permanently", but added that the country may restart it soon. The US president added further that Iran has not agreed to give up its uranium enrichment and inspections from the IAEA. Trump added that he would discuss Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visits the White House on Monday.
- ‘Unhappy’ call with Putin: In a phone call with Putin, Trump stated he warned Russia of more sanctions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters, the US president stated that Putin "understands they [sanctions] are coming." Trump also added that the US might consider sending Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine for Russia increases its attacks. "It's a very tough situation. I told you I was very unhappy with my call with President Putin. He wants to go all the way, just keep killing people, it's no good," said Trump.
- Potential China visit: The US president also stated that he is open for a visit to China and meet with President Xi Jinping. Trump also added that there was a chance I might visit the US. The two leaders invited each other to visit their respective countries last month.
- TikTok Deal: Trump shared that the US "pretty much" has a deal regarding the sale of TikTok. The China-based platform was set to be banned earlier this year. However, the Trump administration reversed the decision and set a deadline of September 17 for ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok.
- Tariff letters ready for certain countries: Ahead of the July 9 deadline on Trump's tariff pause, the US president shared that tariff letters for around 10 to 12 countries are ready. Speaking to reporters, the US president stated that these letters would outline the tariff levels countries would face on goods imported into the US. Trump added that these letters are "signed" and will be sent out on Monday.