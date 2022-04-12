On Ukraine assault, Vladimir Putin says had no choice but to stop Donbas 'genocide'
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had no other choice but to launch a military operation to protect his country and that a clash with Ukraine's anti-Russian forces had been inevitable, adding that “we could no longer tolerate 'genocide' in Donbas”. He said Moscow's military operation in Ukraine would undoubtedly achieve what he said were its "noble" objectives.
Speaking at an awards ceremony at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East, Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies that his forces carrying out Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine were acting bravely and efficiently and using the most modern weapons.
Putin said the main objective of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine was to save people in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.
"On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself," Putin said. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision."
Pentagon officials said Russian forces are reinforcing around the Donbas region, notably near the town of Izyum, but have not yet launched a full offensive. Ukraine's defence ministry said that Russian preparations are almost over and that it believes a major assault will happen soon.
Also Read | Ukraine war day 48 | Over 10,000 killed in Mariupol, says official: 10 points
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
Earlier in the day, Putin flew into Russia's far east Amur region for talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expected to focus on Ukraine and Russian-Belarusian integration.
Meanwhile, an official from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said his country's forces are "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol as Russian forces push to take the city, Myhaylo Podolyak.
The Ukrainian army insisted that "the defence of Mariupol continues". Zelensky said he believes "tens of thousands" of people in the city have been killed.
Reports suggest civilians were fleeing from areas of eastern Ukraine ahead of an anticipated Russian offensive, while Kyiv said it was checking reports that Russian forces had used chemical weapons in the besieged port city of Mariupol.
The battle for Mariupol was reaching a decisive phase, with Ukrainian marines holed up in the Azovstal industrial district.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
China’s goal in Covid zero pursuit shifts amid Omicron outbreak
China hasn't budged in its opposition to living with the virus even in the midst of the country's worst outbreak, but its leaders are now pursuing an easier containment strategy in the uphill battle to tame the hyper-infectious coronavirus. Omicron's extensive spread means returning to zero local cases is a tall order, even in cities that repeatedly test all residents, trace close contacts and confine everyone to their homes while the virus rages.
-
Sri Lanka to default on external debt of $51 billion pending IMF bailout
Crisis-ridden Sri Lanka on Tuesday said it was defaulting on all its external debt, news agency AFP reported. "It has come to a point that making debt payments are challenging and impossible. The best action that can be taken is to restructure debt and avoid a hard default," Sri Lanka's central bank governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters.
-
Ukraine war day 48 | Over 10,000 killed in Mariupol, says official: 10 points
The war in Ukraine has entered its 48th day. Amid unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons being used in Mairupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country. Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes, including mass killings and rapes. Mariupol officials have said that over 10,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to the news agency AP.
-
WHO tracks two new Omicron sub-variants: What we know about BA.4 & BA.5 so far
While several nations are facing a spike in the number of daily Covid-19 cases accelerated by the emergence of the more-transmissible BA.2 omicron strain, two new sub-variants of Omicron - BA.4 and BA.5 - are now under WHO. Here's what we know so far about the two new variants 1. The Omicron subvariant BA.2 now represents nearly 94% of all sequenced cases 2. The response of the variant on unvaccinated is unknown.
-
US monitoring rise in 'rights abuses' in India, says Antony Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was monitoring what hBlinkendescribed as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation's rights record. India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics