Ukraine war day 48 | Over 10,000 killed in Mariupol, says official: 10 points
- More than 19,000 Russian troops have been killed in 48 days of war, Kyiv has said.
The war in Ukraine has entered its 48th day. Amid unconfirmed reports of chemical weapons being used in Mairupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country. Reminding the world leaders of the possible use of chemical weapons by the Russian military", he also called on the West to impose tougher sanctions to deter Moscow from such acts. Several cities, buildings, and roads have been destroyed by Russian shelling and bombing in the war-torn country till now. Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes, including mass killings and rapes. Mariupol officials have said that over 10,000 civilians have been killed so far, according to the news agency AP.
Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war:
- The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian attack. He added that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks are leaving the bodies of Mariupol's people “carpeted through the streets", reported AP.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia could use chemical weapons in the war-hit country and called on the West to impose tougher sanctions to deter Moscow from such acts.
- The United States has sought to pressure Russian president Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces by banning Russian oil and gas and encouraging allies to follow suit.
- The UK is trying to verify reports that Russia has used chemical weapons in an attack in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
- Russia's president Vladimir Putin is likely to meet Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Western sanctions, as per news agencies in Russia and Belarus.
- The Ukraine's defence ministry has said that Russian military preparations are almost over and that it believes a major assault will happen soon, reported news agency AFP.
- An official from Zelenskyy's office Myhaylo Podolyak tweeted that Ukrainian forces are "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol as Russian forces push to take the city.
- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer left “pessimistic" after his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. "The offensive is evidently being prepared on a massive scale," he said.
- Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that it will not pause its military operation for peace talks. Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov added that he saw no reason why talks should not continue with Ukraine
