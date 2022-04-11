Won't halt military operation in Ukraine for peace talks: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov
- Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin had ordered suspension of military operation in Ukraine during the first round of talks with Kyiv, but insisted that Moscow's stand had changed since.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday brushed aside any possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine, saying Moscow is open to resuming peace talks with Kyiv but that does not mean the war - which Russia has termed as “military operation”, will be halted. Speaking in an interview with Russian state television, Lavrov added that he saw no reason why talks should not continue with Ukraine.
Also Read | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities: ‘No one wants to negotiate with…’
The Russian foreign minister said that talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as they want, and accused the West of trying to derail negotiations by raising war crime accusations against Russian soldiers in Ukrainian town of Bucha - which Moscow has categorically denied on all occasions. Notably, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes along with over 100 mass graves were found in Bucha earlier this month, which Ukraine has claimed are war crimes committed by retreating Russian soldiers.
Russia-Ukraine war live updates here
Lavor further stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered suspension of military operation in Ukraine during the first round of talks- held in Belarus, but insisted that Moscow's stand had changed since.
After getting convinced that the Ukrainian side was not planning to reciprocate, Lavrov said, a decision was made that “during the next round of talks, there would be no pause (in military action) so long as a final agreement is not reached".
Last week, Lavrov accused Kyiv negotiators of departing from the demands they had put forth at the face-to-face talks in Turkey on March 29. He said Ukraine presented a draft peace deal to Russia that comprised “unacceptable” elements, and added Kyiv is not interested in ending the fighting. Kyiv, however, dismissed the allegations saying it was a tactic to divert attention from the war crimes Russian troops committed.
At the peace talks in Turkey, Moscow promised to drastically scale back its operations from around Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Chernihiv. Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia also said a meeting between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy looks promising.
However, as the Bucha killings were discovered only four days after the talks and with the recent attack at Kramatorsk railway station that killed at least 50 people and injured over 100 others, the negotiations have been halted.
Kremlin has repeatedly turned down any possibility of the two leaders meeting, stressing that Russia's stand on Crimea and Donbas remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, British intelligence said on Monday that Ukrainian troops have pushed back many Russian assaults in the country's east. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, said that tens of thousands of Russian troops were gearing up for a new offensive.
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
Pakistan's political turmoil won't affect all-weather ties, says China
China said on Monday that the political changes in Pakistan leading to the Imran Khan government's ouster will not affect the all-weather ties “whatsoever” and expressed its firm opposition to any "external interference" in Islamabad's internal affairs. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on Sunday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian declined to elaborate stating it is for Islamabad and Washington to comment on it.
-
Will resign if Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' charges are proved: Sharif
Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he will resign if the charges of an alleged conspiracy to topple previous Imran Khan government was proved. Sharif termed the entire conspiracy claim by former Prime Minister Imran Khan as a drama. “I will resign and go home if the conspiracy is proved in letter controversy,” the 70-year-old politician said while addressing the national assembly after being elected the new prime minister.
-
China: Shanghai announces lockdown relief as Covid cases continue to soar
China's financial hub Shanghai will begin easing lockdown in a calibrated way, officials announced Monday even as the city reported more than 25,000 new Covid-19 infections for the day before. The decision comes amid mounting pressure from citizens facing shortages of food, medicine and stringent lockdown measures, in some city areas for three weeks now. The city has designated 7,624 closed-off management areas, 2,460 restrictive control areas and 7,565 prevention areas, Gu senior city official Gu Honghuiid.
-
British man, inspired by ISIS, found guilty of murdering politician David Amess
A 'fanatical Islamist', who was inspired by Islamic State, was found guilty on Monday of murdering British lawmaker David Amess, who was knifed to death in a frenzied attack inside a church where he was meeting voters. Prosecutors said Ali Harbi Ali, 26, a British citizen and son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia was a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist". Ali was found guilty of murder and preparation of terrorism at London's Old Bailey court after the jury took less than half an hour to reach a verdict.
-
Shehbaz Sharif: Here's all you need to know about Pakistan's new PM-elect
Shehbaz Sharif has now been elected as Pakistan's new prime minister. Here's all you need to know about the 70-year-old politician who will lead Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of three-time Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Born into a wealthy industrialist family, Shehbaz Sharif was first elected to the provincial office in 1988. He returned home in 2007. Shehbaz Sharif has been accused of corruption.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics