Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy says 'next few days crucial' as he expects new war front in east

LIVE: The Ukrainian military says Russia has been beefing up its forces and trying to probe Ukrainian defences.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv.(AP)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Hindustan Times
Ukraine’s president warned his nation Sunday night that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war. “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address as war enters 47th Day.

Meanwhile, the governor of the region that includes Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, Dnipro, says the airport was hit twice by missile attacks on Sunday. The Russian Defence Ministry says its air-launched missiles hit Ukraine’s S-300 air defence missile systems in two locations, while sea-launched cruise missiles destroyed a Ukrainian unit’s headquarters in the Dnipro region.

The Pentagon said Russia has a clear advantage in armoured forces for its next phase in its war on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s border guard agency says that about 2,200 Ukrainian men of fighting age have been detained so far while trying to leave the country in violation of martial law.

Follow all the updates here:

  Apr 11, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    Austria’s chancellor to meet Putin as war rages

    Austria’s chancellor, whose country isn’t a NATO member, said he’ll meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, Bloomberg reported. Putin’s invasion will likely cause Ukraine’s economy to shrink by almost half this year, the World Bank said, while it expects Russia’s to contract by about 11%.

  Apr 11, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    Zelenskyy says he expects new war front in east

    Ukraine expects Russian forces to widen their offensive in the east of the country this week and is ready to respond, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. A new commander for Russia’s military in Ukraine is raising alarm among U.S. officials, who said efforts are under way to get more weapons to Ukraine.

Sharif promises no ‘politics of revenge’

174 lawmakers voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan after a day of high drama in the Parliament.
Shehbaz Sharif(Reuters)
Shehbaz Sharif(Reuters)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Agencies
world news

Musk’s idea for converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter wins Bezos's support

Elon Musk posted a poll on the idea, saying that “no one shows up anyway”, an apparent reference to Twitter's policy to allow employees the option of working remotely.
The tweets come just days before Elon Musk is set to join Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal at a company meeting to address staff questions.(AP)
The tweets come just days before Elon Musk is set to join Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal at a company meeting to address staff questions.(AP)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Bloomberg
world news

UK minister Sunak to PM amid row over wife's taxes: 'Always followed rules..'

His millionaire wife, Akshata Murty, according to reports, owns about 0.9 per cent of Indian IT giant Infosys, and has confirmed that she had non-domiciled tax status, meaning she did not pay tax on earnings from outside Britain.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) poses with his wife Akshata Murty.(AFP)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (R) poses with his wife Akshata Murty.(AFP)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 06:48 AM IST
Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
world news

Imran Khan's attempt at show of strength after exit: '...US-backed regime'

Pak political crisis: Many cities in the country saw protests by Imran Khan supporters a day after his unceremonious ouster. 
File photo of Imran Khan addressing supporters during a protest in Islamabad. (AFP)
File photo of Imran Khan addressing supporters during a protest in Islamabad. (AFP)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Swati Bhasin
world news

'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan raised against Pakistan Army after Imran's ouster

  • The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has taken out massive rallies in several cities across the country to protest against Imran Khan's ouster.
PTI leader Sheikh Ahmed addressing a rally in Pakistan's Rawalpindi.
PTI leader Sheikh Ahmed addressing a rally in Pakistan's Rawalpindi.
Published on Apr 11, 2022 06:02 AM IST
hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
world news

War LIVE: Zelenskyy says ‘next few days crucial,' expects new war front in east

LIVE: The Ukrainian military says Russia has been beefing up its forces and trying to probe Ukrainian defences.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv.(AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv.(AP)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Hindustan Times
world news

China, Covid, climate change - 5 Key challenges facing Australia's next PM

Australia is heading to a national vote on May 21 with the center-right Liberal National coalition government campaigning for a fourth term. Here are the top five priorities for Australia’s next leader.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.(AP)
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.(AP)
Updated on Apr 11, 2022 05:35 AM IST
Bloomberg
world news

'This horrible pandemic': Queen chats with patients, nurses at UK hospital

  • “It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it?’’ she told recovering Covid-19 patient Asef Hussain and his wife, Shamina. “This horrible pandemic.”
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.(REUTERS file photo)
Great Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.(REUTERS file photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 05:25 AM IST
AP
world news

Imran Khan supporters protest outside Nawaz Sharif's London residence

A confrontation between supporters of Imran Khan-led PTI and PML-N turned into an arena of slurs and slogans against each party's leadership outside Avenfield flats in London, the residence of Nawaz Sharif.
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif(Reuters Photo)
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif(Reuters Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 05:05 AM IST
ANI | , London
world news

Ukraine economy expected to shrink 45.1% this year, Russia 11.2%: World Bank

  • The entire region is suffering the economic consequences of the conflict, and emerging and developing countries of Europe and Central Asia will see a 4.1 percent downturn, while Eastern Europe alone is expected to suffer a 30.7 percent drop in GDP, the report said.
A man walks past an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(AP Photo)
A man walks past an apartment building damaged by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(AP Photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 01:39 AM IST
AFP
world news

Macron to face Le Pen in French election run-off

  • The performance by Macron appears to be stronger than predicted by opinion polls in the run-up to the vote.
A screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen at her election day headquarters, in Paris.(AP)
A screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron and centrist candidate for reelection and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen at her election day headquarters, in Paris.(AP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 11:56 PM IST
AFP
world news

Austrian chancellor to meet Russia's Putin in Moscow after Kyiv visit

The meeting is an unusual step for Nehammer, chancellor since December and a novice in diplomatic circles who’ll look to build on militarily-neutral Austria’s perceived role as a bridge between Europe’s east and west.
Austrian chancellor to meet Russia's Putin in Moscow after Kyiv visit (Bloomberg)
Austrian chancellor to meet Russia's Putin in Moscow after Kyiv visit (Bloomberg)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 11:20 PM IST
Bloomberg
world news

Sri Lanka's political alliance moves bill to remove executive presidency powers

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited 41 lawmakers who quit the government amid the nation's worst economic crisis to meet for talks on a caretaker government on Sunday.
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(REUTERS)
People shout slogans against Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 10:57 PM IST
ANI
world news

Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days

  • Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the US.
US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)(REUTERS)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 10:40 PM IST
AP | , Washington
world news

US to supply Ukraine with 'the weapons it needs' against Russia

The United States has sent $1.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on February 24.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan (AP)
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan (AP)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 09:40 PM IST
Reuters
