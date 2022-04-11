Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy says ‘next few days crucial' as he expects new war front in east
Ukraine’s president warned his nation Sunday night that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war. “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address as war enters 47th Day.
Meanwhile, the governor of the region that includes Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, Dnipro, says the airport was hit twice by missile attacks on Sunday. The Russian Defence Ministry says its air-launched missiles hit Ukraine’s S-300 air defence missile systems in two locations, while sea-launched cruise missiles destroyed a Ukrainian unit’s headquarters in the Dnipro region.
The Pentagon said Russia has a clear advantage in armoured forces for its next phase in its war on Ukraine.
Ukraine’s border guard agency says that about 2,200 Ukrainian men of fighting age have been detained so far while trying to leave the country in violation of martial law.
Apr 11, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Austria’s chancellor to meet Putin as war rages
Austria’s chancellor, whose country isn’t a NATO member, said he’ll meet President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, Bloomberg reported. Putin’s invasion will likely cause Ukraine’s economy to shrink by almost half this year, the World Bank said, while it expects Russia’s to contract by about 11%.
Apr 11, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Zelenskyy says he expects new war front in east
Ukraine expects Russian forces to widen their offensive in the east of the country this week and is ready to respond, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. A new commander for Russia’s military in Ukraine is raising alarm among U.S. officials, who said efforts are under way to get more weapons to Ukraine.
War LIVE: Zelenskyy says ‘next few days crucial,' expects new war front in east
Ukraine economy expected to shrink 45.1% this year, Russia 11.2%: World Bank
- The entire region is suffering the economic consequences of the conflict, and emerging and developing countries of Europe and Central Asia will see a 4.1 percent downturn, while Eastern Europe alone is expected to suffer a 30.7 percent drop in GDP, the report said.
Austrian chancellor to meet Russia's Putin in Moscow after Kyiv visit
