Open AI CTO Mira Murati, 2 others resign, CEO Sam Altman reacts

Open AI's chief technology officer Mira Murati announced on social platform X that she is leaving the company “to create time and space” to do her own exploration. The company's CEO Sam Altman also announced that chief research officer Bob McGrew and another research leader Barret Zoph are also leaving the company. FILE - Sam Altman, right, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Mira Murati, chief technology officer, appear at OpenAI DevDay, OpenAI's first developer conference, on Nov. 6, 2023 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Barbara Ortutay, File)(AP)

Mira Murati, in a statement posted on X, said she has made the difficult decision to leave the ChatGPT maker after much reflection. “I’m stepping away because I want to create the time and space to do my own exploration. For now, my primary focus is doing everything in my power to ensure a smooth transition, maintaining the momentum we've built,” read her statement.

Also read | OpenAI close to releasing ‘Strawberry’ Model with reasoning capabilities

Speaking positively of the company, Mira Murati described it as being “at the pinnacle of AI innovation” and added that it's hard to leave the company she will always cherish.

Mira Murati said her six-and-a-half years in the company has been an "extraordinary privilege" and thanked CEO Sam Altman and president Greg Brockman for their support over the years.

“I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to build and work alongside this remarkable team. Together, we've pushed the boundaries of scientific understanding in our quest to improve human well-being. While I may no longer be in the trenches with you, I will still be rooting for you all. With deep gratitude for the friendships forged, the triumphs achieved, and most importantly, the challenges overcome together,” her statement read.

Altman expressed this gratitude and thanked Murati for her service to the company. Noting that leadership changes are ‘natural’ for a fast-growing organisation, he promised to announce transition plans 'soon'.

“I feel tremendous gratitude towards her for what she has helped us build and accomplish, but I most of all feel personal gratitude towards her for the support and love during all the hard times. I am excited for what she’ll do next. We’ll say more about the transition plans soon, but for now, I want to take a moment to just feel thanks,” Altman wrote on X.