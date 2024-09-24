Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sam Altman says superintelligence is coming: ‘Going to get so good, so soon’

ByMallika Soni
Sep 24, 2024 03:30 PM IST

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts superintelligence may be achieved in a few thousand days, enhancing human capabilities and driving scientific breakthroughs.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that we may achieve superintelligence within just a few thousand days in a blog post titled ‘The Intelligence Age’. Talking about the time when artificial intelligence (AI) not only amplifies human capabilities but also drives major scientific breakthroughs and global prosperity, he said that society already functions as a kind of “advanced intelligence.”

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, believes superintelligence could emerge in a few thousand days, significantly enhancing human abilities and enabling scientific advancements. He highlights AI's role in solving complex challenges and improving societal intelligence, transforming what is possible for humanity.(AFP)
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, believes superintelligence could emerge in a few thousand days, significantly enhancing human abilities and enabling scientific advancements. He highlights AI's role in solving complex challenges and improving societal intelligence, transforming what is possible for humanity.(AFP)

Read more: Will there be a recession soon? CEO of biggest US bank JP Morgan says this

AI will enhance this structure further by solving problems we couldn’t manage on our own, he said, adding, “This phenomenon is not new, but it will be newly accelerated. People have become dramatically more capable over time; we can already accomplish things now that our predecessors would have believed to be impossible. We are more capable not because of genetic change, but because we benefit from the infrastructure of society being way smarter and more capable than any one of us.”

Read more: Should IPO investors trust GMP before subscribing? Nilesh Shah says don't because…

AI development is magical and has impossible capabilities in the near future, the OpenAI boss said.

"This phenomenon is not new, but it will be newly accelerated. People have become dramatically more capable over time; we can already accomplish things now that our predecessors would have believed to be impossible," he wrote.

On AI’s recent progress, he said, “In three words: deep learning worked. To a shocking degree of precision, the more compute and data available, the better it gets at helping people solve hard problems.”

Read more: Elon Musk hates block feature on X. So, he brought this big change for users

He said, “AI models will soon serve as autonomous personal assistants who carry out specific tasks on our behalf like coordinating medical care on your behalf. At some point further down the road, AI systems are going to get so good that they help us make better next-generation systems and make scientific progress across the board.”

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On