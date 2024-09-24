Sam Altman says superintelligence is coming: ‘Going to get so good, so soon’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that we may achieve superintelligence within just a few thousand days in a blog post titled ‘The Intelligence Age’. Talking about the time when artificial intelligence (AI) not only amplifies human capabilities but also drives major scientific breakthroughs and global prosperity, he said that society already functions as a kind of “advanced intelligence.” Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, believes superintelligence could emerge in a few thousand days, significantly enhancing human abilities and enabling scientific advancements. He highlights AI's role in solving complex challenges and improving societal intelligence, transforming what is possible for humanity.(AFP)

AI will enhance this structure further by solving problems we couldn’t manage on our own, he said, adding, “This phenomenon is not new, but it will be newly accelerated. People have become dramatically more capable over time; we can already accomplish things now that our predecessors would have believed to be impossible. We are more capable not because of genetic change, but because we benefit from the infrastructure of society being way smarter and more capable than any one of us.”

AI development is magical and has impossible capabilities in the near future, the OpenAI boss said.

On AI’s recent progress, he said, “In three words: deep learning worked. To a shocking degree of precision, the more compute and data available, the better it gets at helping people solve hard problems.”

He said, “AI models will soon serve as autonomous personal assistants who carry out specific tasks on our behalf like coordinating medical care on your behalf. At some point further down the road, AI systems are going to get so good that they help us make better next-generation systems and make scientific progress across the board.”