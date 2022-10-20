Home / World News / Oprah Winfrey ‘can’t wait' to help this candidate become Georgia governor

Oprah Winfrey ‘can’t wait' to help this candidate become Georgia governor

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 11:19 AM IST

Oprah Winfrey: Oprah Winfrey sent an email Wednesday announcing her support for Abrams, and inviting recipients to a webcast sit-down with her.

Oprah Winfrey: Oprah Winfrey in Los Angeles.&nbsp;(AP)
Oprah Winfrey: Oprah Winfrey in Los Angeles. (AP)
Bloomberg |

Oprah Winfrey, one of the country’s most influential celebrities, is using her star power to help Stacey Abrams raise money in her quest to become Georgia governor.

Winfrey sent an email Wednesday announcing her support for Abrams, and inviting recipients to a webcast sit-down with her and Abrams on Thursday. She asks them to send $5 apiece to help in Abrams’ rematch against Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

“I can’t wait for you to hear our conversation and get to know Stacey even better,” Winfrey said in the email. “Stacey is a once-in-a-generation leader who needs our support to win.”

Read more: Meghan Markle breaks her silence on Queen Elizabeth II’s death: ‘She was…’

Although Abrams is winning the money race -- having raised $85 million compared to Kemp’s $68 million, according to the candidates’ latest filings -- she has been trailing Kemp in polls.

Winfrey joins a line of stars backing Abrams. Musician John Legend has been sending out fundraising appeals for the former House minority leader turned voting rights activist for weeks.

Kemp has made an issue of Abrams’ famous supporters. One of his campaign ads derides Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oprah winfrey georgia
oprah winfrey georgia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out