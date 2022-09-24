Over 700 arrested in Iran, including 60 women amid massive anti-hijab protests
Published on Sep 24, 2022 05:12 PM IST
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: General Azizollah Maleki, police chief of Guilan province, announced "the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women".
AFP |
Iranian police in just one province have arrested over 700 people during more than a week of protests following the death of a young woman in custody, Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.
General Azizollah Maleki, police chief of Guilan province, announced "the arrest of 739 rioters including 60 women", the Iranian media outlet said.
