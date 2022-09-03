Over one-third of Pakistan underwater, overflowing Indus creates long lake
More than 1,100 people have died from the floods since mid-June, nearly 400 of them children, while millions have been displaced, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
More than a third of Pakistan is now underwater due to what the United Nations chief called “monsoon on steroids”. The flood-ravaged country has received ten times heavier rainfall than usual since mid-June. The satellite images shared by the European Space Agency show the extent of the flood that has claimed more than 1,100 lives and affected over 33 million people in Pakistan. Houses, agricultural lands, and infrastructure have been washed away in one of the worst floods in the country’s history. (Also Read | Pakistan floods: Aid pours in amid massive devastation, deaths cross 1,200 mark)
An overflowing Indus River has effectively created a long lake, tens of kilometres wide, according to satellite images. The blue to black colours in the image shared by ESA after mapping the data captured from space by Copernicus Sentinel-1 show where the land is submerged.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who recently took over the reins after ousting Imran Khan over the economic crisis, said it will cost at least $10 billion to repair damaged infrastructure. Pakistan is facing twin crises of food and health due to the unprecedented floods.
"Our priority right now is to help save and protect lives as waters continue to rise. The scale of these floods has caused a shocking level of destruction -- crops have been swept away and livestock killed across huge swathes of the country, which means hunger will follow," said Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee, a United Kingdom-based aid coalition.
The World Health Organization has classified the flood as an emergency of "the highest level," warning of a rapid spread of disease due to the lack of access to medical assistance.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the flooding has led to new outbreaks of diarrheal diseases, skin infections, respiratory tract infections, malaria, and dengue, warning that the loss of crops and livestock will have a significant impact on the nutrition and health of many communities who depend on these resources.
-
US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, says Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday. The package was announced in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Taipei in years.
-
Donald Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday. The agents also found more than 10,000 other government documents kept by Trump with no classification marked.
-
Explosion in Canada's Newfoundland refinery, at least six injured
An explosion at a refinery in Canada's Atlantic island province of Newfoundland on Friday left at least six people injured, including one in serious condition, federal police said. Read: Park to be named after Gita in Canada According to public broadcaster CBC, the former North Atlantic refinery was re-branded as Braya Renewable Fuels after US private equity firm Cresta Fund Management bought a majority stake last year.
-
Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home after fleeing
Sri Lanka's former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country's economic crisis, has returned to the country after seven weeks. Rajapaksa flew into Colombo's Bandaranaike international airport around midnight Friday from Bangkok via Singapore. He flew to Thailand two weeks later. Rajapaksa has no court case or arrest warrant pending against him.
-
Liz Truss: The Thatcher acolyte who could be new British PM
Britain's foreign secretary has emerged as the top contender to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Some 200,000 party members were asked to choose either Theror former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, with the winner set to be announced on September 5 at 12:30pm local time. If Truss wins, she would become Britain's third woman prime minister. She has forged her image in homage to the first, Margaret Thatcher.
