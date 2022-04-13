Pakistan army claims 'propaganda campaign' launched to malign armed forces
Pakistan Army on Tuesday claimed that there was a "recent propaganda" campaign by some quarters to malign the country's military.
This statement was issued after the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.
This high-level meeting was attended by the country's army's corps commanders, principal staff officers and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
"The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign [the] Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.
The Pakistan military's media wing noted national security of the nation is sacrosanct. "Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise," the ISPR said.
"Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances," Pakistan army chief Bajwa was quoted as saying by Geo News.
This comes a few days after "Chowkidar chor hai" slogans were raised during a rally addressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Punjab province against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister. These slogans were apparently aimed at the country's Army.
Thousands of people gathered at Lal Haveli in Pakistan's Punjab province against Imran Khan's ouster. During the protest, the crowds referred to the Army as "Chowkidar" and called them "thieves" which was "stealing" Imran Khan's mandate.
However, in a viral video, Sheikh Rashid, the former Interior Minister was seen trying to stop the protestors from raising the slogan against the country's Army. "Don't raise slogans... we will fight with peace," he said.
Social media trends in Pakistan also observed the slamming Pakistan army.
-
New York shooting| Gunman fired 33 times in Brooklyn subway, say cops: 10 points
A gunman in gas mask fired 33 times in a Brooklyn subway, police has been quoted as saying by news agency AP, as Tuesday morning's rush-hour in New York turned out to be a nightmare for many commuters and triggered wide panic. After hours of manhunt, the New York Police Department have named a person of interest - Frank James. Here is what we know so far in the New York subway shooting: 1.
-
Fined by police, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologise for ‘partygate’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his Cabinet, have apologised after London's Metropolitan Police announced they will fine them for attending rule-breaking gatherings during the UK's Covid-19 lockdown, in an episode which has been dubbed as the 'partygate' by the British media.
-
In New York shooting, 'person of interest' identified - Frank James, 62
Hours after New York saw one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the recent history, with a mass shooting that left over 20 people injured, a suspect has been identified by the New York police. Along with a picture, the New York Police Department said it they have identified a 'person of interest' in the case as Frank James. Police believe that the suspect acted alone.
-
US man jailed for 63 months for helping North Korea with cryptocurrency services
A US cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to create cryptocurrency services and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program, court officials in New York said. In April 2019 Virgil Griffith, 39 gave a presentation in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. In addition to 63 months in jail, Griffith will spend three years on probation.
-
Biden calls Russia war a 'genocide', says Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." Speaking in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics