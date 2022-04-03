Pakistan in turmoil, opposition names Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister
Pakistan descended into political turmoil after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was dismissed in the house.
The opposition resumed the session of assembly and not only declared deputy speaker's order rejecting the no-confidence motion as invalid, but also declared Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister.
Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, also addressed the assembly as the new prime minister.
Pakistan People's Party leader Sherry Rehman tweeted a video wherein she claimed 197 members had elected PML-N MP Ayaz Sadiq as the new speaker.
After Sadiq occupied the speaker's chair, he re-activated the voting on no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, which was voted in favour of the motion as the members of the ruling alliance had already left the House.
While former PM Imran Khan may think that he has bowled a political googly by dissolving house and calling for elections, this is exactly the thing that exiled (PML-N) founder Nawaz Sharif wanted in the first place.
This is a protest move as the house was reconvened after the assembly was adjourned till April 25. According to the rules, only the President and Speaker can call the assembly once its prorogued.
Earlier in the day, deputy speaker Qasim Suri while chairing the session dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of the Article 5 of the constitution which said that loyalty to the state is every citizen's basic right.
The Pakistan Army, which calls the shots in the country's politics, denied involvement in the events that unfolded in the national assembly. "Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing, told Reuters.
Opposition leaders including Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the move unconstitutional and had also declared to move the Supreme Court against the Speaker's decision. With the assembly already dissolved, elections are to take place within three months.
The President will appoint a caretaker prime minister according to Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
-
California: Sacramento shooting leaves multiple victims, say police
Sacramento Police in California said multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city's downtown on Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. The video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.
-
Sacked Pakistan Punjab governor slams PTI leadership: ‘Bribery has reached…’
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the removal of Muhammad Sarwar as governor of Punjab and appointed PTI's former information secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema as his replacement under Article 101 of the Constitution, according to news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, ahead of the provincial assembly session, Sarwar was removed by the Pakistani government. Sarwar slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.
-
‘India hopeful of clinching early harvest trade deal with Canada’
India is hopeful of clinching an early harvest trade deal with Canada within a year, according to a top Indian diplomat in Canada. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, India's high commissioner to Ottawa Ajay Bisaria expressed optimism that as a follow up of the announcement of negotiations towards an Early Progress Trade Agreement, the two sides “will discuss this on an accelerated basis and conclude the agreement within a year”.
-
Imran Khan to continue duties under Article 224, says minister; what it means
Imran Khan on Sunday survived a move by the opposition to oust him as Pakistan's prime minister, getting a reprieve when the deputy speaker of Parliament blocked a no-confidence motion as unconstitutional. However, Khan's fate is not immediately clear, leading to fresh political and constitutional uncertainty in the country. In a tweet, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution, which is related to elections and by-elections.
-
Pak braces for elections after Prez dissolves assembly, Supreme Court moves in
Pakistan president Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the national assembly and the provincial assemblies on the advice of prime minister Imran Khan. This means that a caretaker government will be put in place in the next eight days and the elections are to be held within three months
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics