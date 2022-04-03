From no-trust vote to dissolution of Assembly: Imran Khan's 'surprise' on D-day
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated Pakistan after the no-trust motion against his government was rejected in the assembly. In an address after the no-trust motion was dismissed, which was premeditated, Imran Khan said the assembly will be dissolved and there will be an early election.
Here are the top quotes from Imran Khan's speech
> In a democratic society, now we will go to the people. They will decide whom they want.
> Outsiders have distributed money for this conspiracy. I will appeal to all those who have taken their money to utilise them for some good purpose.
> I have already advised the President to dissolve the assembly.
> Now you will decide, not some corrupt people or outsiders. The process for a fresh election, caretaker government, whatever is there, will begin.
> I congratulate Pakistan and thank God that the conspiracy to topple an elected government has failed.
The Pakistan premier who was set to be the third PM to face the trust vote finally managed to escape the opposition's trial after assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-trust move saying it is against Article 5 of the Constitution according to which loyalty to the state is the basic duty of every citizen. Ahead of the session, the opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against speaker Asad Qaiser and the deputy speaker chaired the session.
According to the list of the votes the opposition had against Imran Khan, the prime minister was supposed to be defeated in the no-trust vote.
From no-trust to early election: Here's what happened
In the past few days, Imran Khan repeatedly mentioned that he was in favour of an early election, while resignation is out of the question. On the issue of the no-trust motion, his replies remained elusive as he talked about some plans.
Oppositions feared that Imran Khan's party may attempt an attack inside the assembly to derail the motion. The opposition's no-trust against the speaker was also a surprise.
Imran Khan did not attend the assembly and was confined within his chamber, Pakistani media reports said. After holding a consultation with his close aides, Imran Khan met President Arif Alvi, according to reports. Then it was announced that Imran Khan will be addressing the nation today, and the assembly session also began. As soon as the no-trust motion was rejected, Imran Khan began his address and said he has already recommended for the dissolution of the assembly.
-
Pakistan opposition to move top court as move to oust Imran Khan blocked
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Opposition will move the Supreme Court soon after embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve Parliament after the national assembly's deputy speaker declined to hear a no-confidence motion against Khan. Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.
-
Imran Khan calls for fresh polls after no- confidence vote rejected: 10 points
The National Assembly in Pakistan was dismissed on Sunday and a highly-anticipated trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan was yet again delayed.
-
Pakistan Opposition moves motion to remove National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser
A Pakistan Opposition member moved a motion for the removal of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday, prior to the no-trust vote session to remove Imran Khan as prime minister. The resolution carried the signatures of more than a hundred lawmakers. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who shared an image of the resolution on Twitter, tagged the official handles of Khan and Qaiser, with the caption "surprise".
-
UK hits record Covid-19 levels; nearly 5 million infected
The prevalence of Covid-19 in the UK has reached record levels, with about 1 in 13 people estimated to be infected with the virus in the past week, according to the latest figures from Britain's official statistics agency. Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.
-
Pak trust vote: When Benazir Bhutto, Shaukat Aziz faced no-confidence motion
Benazir Bhutto was the first Pakistan Prime Minister to face a no-confidence motion in 1989 but she survived as the opposition was short of 12 votes. The trust vote was brought in by Nawaz Sharif and garnered 107 votes, while Benazir Bhutto got 125 votes. If Imran Khan loses the trust vote, he will be the first one. Imran Khan has not yet revealed his plans for if he loses the trust vote.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics