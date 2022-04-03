Pak trust vote LIVE: Opposition leader moves motion for removal of assembly speaker
- No-trust motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan LIVE Updates: The Pak prime minister will need 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to be able to retain his government. It remains to be seen how many votes Imran Khan gets in support of his government, especially with the opposition claiming to have the support of 175 lawmakers.
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan braces for a no-trust motion against his government, he has assured his party lawmakers of victory. The no-trust motion against the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition on March 8. The National Assembly is expected to take up the voting on Sunday morning.
It remains to be seen how many votes Imran Khan gets in support of his government, especially with the opposition claiming to have the support of 175 lawmakers.
Khan has urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government. He told them that he has "more than one plan" for Sunday's crucial vote on the no-confidence motion.
Ahead of the trust vote, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad amid fears of violence and clashes. The security has been ramped up in Islamabad and authorities have imposed Section 144 and banned pillion riding in Pakistan's capital.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 03, 2022 11:30 AM IST
'Whole nation is standing by Imran Khan's side', says says ruling party
“Prime Minister Imran Khan has made Pakistanis proud at every opportunity. Today, the whole nation is standing by Imran Khan's side”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf tweeted.
-
Apr 03, 2022 11:10 AM IST
Pakistan's Opposition member moves motion for the removal of National Assembly Speaker
Pakistan's Opposition member has moved a motion for the removal of Asad Qaiser, National Assembly Speaker, ahead of Imran Khan's No-trust vote.
-
Apr 03, 2022 10:59 AM IST
District administration imposes Section 144 in Islamabad ahead of the National Assembly session : Pakistan's Geo News
-
Apr 03, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Imran Khan incites youths to protest against foreign conspiracy
Hours before the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan, the ruling party has doubled up efforts to gain support from the public as Pakistan PM called the youth of the country to protest for two days against the "foreign conspiracy" to oust him.
-
Apr 03, 2022 10:38 AM IST
Pak Punjab assembly governor removed ahead of no-trust motion against Imran Khan
Muhammad Sarwar, the governor of Punjab in Pakistan, has been removed by the federal government shortly before the no trust vote against Imran Khan was to be taken up in the National Assembly on Sunday. Read more
LIVE: Opposition leader moves motion for removal of assembly speaker
