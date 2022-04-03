Home / World News / Pak trust vote LIVE: Opposition leader moves motion for removal of assembly speaker
Pak trust vote LIVE: Opposition leader moves motion for removal of assembly speaker

  • No-trust motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan LIVE Updates: The Pak prime minister will need 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to be able to retain his government. It remains to be seen how many votes Imran Khan gets in support of his government, especially with the opposition claiming to have the support of 175 lawmakers.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
As Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan braces for a no-trust motion against his government, he has assured his party lawmakers of victory. The no-trust motion against the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition on March 8. The National Assembly is expected to take up the voting on Sunday morning.

The Pak prime minister will need 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to be able to retain his government. It remains to be seen how many votes Imran Khan gets in support of his government, especially with the opposition claiming to have the support of 175 lawmakers.

Khan has urged the country's youth to stage "peaceful protests" against a "foreign conspiracy" allegedly hatched against his government. He told them that he has "more than one plan" for Sunday's crucial vote on the no-confidence motion.

Ahead of the trust vote, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad amid fears of violence and clashes. The security has been ramped up in Islamabad and authorities have imposed Section 144 and banned pillion riding in Pakistan's capital.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 03, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    'Whole nation is standing by Imran Khan's side', says says ruling party

    “Prime Minister Imran Khan has made Pakistanis proud at every opportunity. Today, the whole nation is standing by Imran Khan's side”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf tweeted.

  • Apr 03, 2022 11:10 AM IST

    Pakistan's Opposition member moves motion for the removal of National Assembly Speaker

    Pakistan's Opposition member has moved a motion for the removal of Asad Qaiser, National Assembly Speaker, ahead of Imran Khan's No-trust vote.

  • Apr 03, 2022 10:59 AM IST

    District administration imposes Section 144  in Islamabad ahead of the National Assembly session : Pakistan's Geo News

  • Apr 03, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    Imran Khan incites youths to protest against foreign conspiracy

    Hours before the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan, the ruling party has doubled up efforts to gain support from the public as Pakistan PM called the youth of the country to protest for two days against the "foreign conspiracy" to oust him.

  • Apr 03, 2022 10:38 AM IST

    Pak Punjab assembly governor removed ahead of no-trust motion against Imran Khan

    Muhammad Sarwar, the governor of Punjab in Pakistan, has been removed by the federal government shortly before the no trust vote against Imran Khan was to be taken up in the National Assembly on Sunday. Read more

UK hits record Covid-19 levels; nearly 5 million infected

Some 4.9 million people were estimated to have the coronavirus in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million recorded in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 11:04 AM IST
AP |
Pak trust vote: When Benazir Bhutto, Shaukat Aziz faced no-confidence motion

Pakistan no-trust vote: No prime minister of Pakistan has ever lost a no-trust vote brought by the opposition. Both Benazir Bhutto and Shaukat Aziz won trust vote by considerable votes. 
Published on Apr 03, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Pak Punjab assembly governor removed ahead of no-trust motion against Imran Khan

The move came shortly before the no-trust motion against Imran Khan. 
Published on Apr 03, 2022 10:19 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
China reports 13,000 Covid cases, most since end of Wuhan's first wave

  • Tens of millions of Chinese residents have once more endured some form of lockdown over the last month, disrupting work and damaging the economy.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 09:57 AM IST
AFP |
As Imran Khan prepares for no-trust vote, tight security in Islamabad: 10 points

Imran Khan has been insisting that the United States, which has been known to be a Pak ally, wants his government to fall.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 09:27 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
Imran’s day of reckoning, cards stacked up against his govt

  • With the electoral numbers clearly not on his side, the retired cricketer may leave the house after his speech and submit his resignation to the President.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 09:27 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nawaz Sharif's daughter calls for Imran's arrest for 'incitement and sedition'

Nawaz Sharif was allegedly attacked in London by an activist of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling PTI party.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 08:44 AM IST
ANI |
Social media blackout in Sri Lanka amid curfew, unrest, says watchdog: 10 points

Sri Lanka has been battling a shortage of essentials as it grapples with the worst economic crisis in decades.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 08:28 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
Imran Khan 'mini Trump', inciting violence on Twitter, says ex-wife Reham Khan

Imran Khan has urged Pakistani youth for peaceful protests against the ‘foreign conspiracy’ while the opposition parties think his party may engineer an attack in the assembly to upset their applecart.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 08:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
What is a recombinant variant? 5 things WHO said amid fears over new XE strain

Covid: The XE strain is a recombinant variant of BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages of Omicron, the world body said.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 08:07 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin
Pak leader defends 'beggars can't be choosers' remark after Imran's ‘slave’ jibe

Pakistan Prime Minister Khan, who is set to face a no-confidence vote on Sunday, has been targeting Shehbaz Sharif in interviews and public addresses, calling him a “slave of America”.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 07:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
'Blatantly false': India on reports about sending troops to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

  • The clarification was said to be issued after reports about India planning to send its soldiers to Sri Lanka to help the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government quell the unrest surfaced.
Updated on Apr 03, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Global cases dropped as March ended, concerns over new XE variant: 10 updates

Global Covid updates: The global body has also raised concerns over a new XE variant, which is said to be more transmissible than Omicron.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 06:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Britain could build seven nuclear power stations: Minister

  • “There is a world where we have six or seven sites in the UK” by 2050, Kwarteng told the newspaper.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 06:13 AM IST
Reuters | , London
