Pak Cabinet Secretary notifies that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is not PM

Imran Khan is officially no longer the prime minister of Pakistan, according to the latest circular issued by the Pakistan government.

"Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the government statement read.

The decision comes hours after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Khan's advice. The move came after the rejection of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan government by deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Pakistan Cabinet Secretary note stating Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is no longer Pakistan PM

The Cabinet secretary's note makes it clear that Imran Khan is no longer the prime minister and the government is run by the bureaucracy of the country.



The opposition meanwhile has declared PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister with support of 195 members. The opposition appointed Ayaz Sadiq as the speaker who re-validated the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.



The opposition filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the Assembly. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial while adjourning the hearing till Monday, said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.



The all-powerful Pakistan Army has refused any role in the political events unfolding in the state capital. "Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing said.



The dissolution of the Assembly means that the elections will be held within three months to elect the next government. In the history of Pakistan's politics, no prime minister has completed a full term.

