Pak Cabinet Secretary notifies that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is not PM
Imran Khan is officially no longer the prime minister of Pakistan, according to the latest circular issued by the Pakistan government.
"Consequent upon the dissolution of Pakistan Assembly by the President of Pakistan in terms of Article 58(1) read with Article 48(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan vide Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, dated 3rd April 2022, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, with immediate effect," the government statement read.
The decision comes hours after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Khan's advice. The move came after the rejection of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan government by deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.
The Cabinet secretary's note makes it clear that Imran Khan is no longer the prime minister and the government is run by the bureaucracy of the country.
The opposition meanwhile has declared PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister with support of 195 members. The opposition appointed Ayaz Sadiq as the speaker who re-validated the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.
The opposition filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the Assembly. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial while adjourning the hearing till Monday, said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and the president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order.
The all-powerful Pakistan Army has refused any role in the political events unfolding in the state capital. "Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing said.
The dissolution of the Assembly means that the elections will be held within three months to elect the next government. In the history of Pakistan's politics, no prime minister has completed a full term.
-
Pak PM Imran Khan guilty of 'high treason', says Nawaz Sharif
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and all others involved in the "conspiracy" against the nation are guilty of high treason and should be tried for desecrating the Constitution. The 72-year-old leader warned that anyone involved in any wrongdoing with the country and desecration of the Constitution will be taken to task, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.
-
Ukraine war: Baltic nations cut Russian oil imports, but concerns remain
On Saturday, the CEO of Conexus Baltic Grid, Uldis Bariss, told Latvian media that the Baltic gas market is currently being served by reserves stored underground in Latvia.
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide in Bucha town, Moscow denies allegations
Ukraine on Sunday accused Russia of genocide after mass graves and 20 bodies in civilian clothes were recovered from Bucha town on the outskirts of the capital city of Kyiv, news agency AFP reported. Russia denied the allegations, calling it 'provocation'. "This is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the CBS program Face the Nation.
-
Ukraine war: Day after bodies-on-street shocker, mass grave found in Bucha
A mass grave with bodies of at least 57 people was found at Bucha, a town near Ukraine's capital Kyiv as Russian forces retreated from parts of the east European nation, officials said on Sunday amid widespread condemnation from Western nations and Nato. Bucha was recently taken back by Ukrainian troops from their Russian counterparts. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of a "deliberate massacre" in Bucha.
-
Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘war crimes’, ‘genocide’ after corpses found near Kyiv
Britain's foreign secretary Liz Truss called the attacks by Russian troops “indiscriminate”, according to Reuters. She said that such attacks on “innocent civilians” during Russia's “illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes”.
