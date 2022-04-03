Who is controlling Pakistan tonight?
Who is in charge of Pakistan tonight? President Arif Alvi on Sunday dissolved the Pakistan Assembly after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was dismissed.
The political machinations in Islamabad have exposed the vulnerability of Pakistan's democracy. The Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion on the basis of unsubstantiated reasons.
"This no-confidence motion is against the constitution. I rule out this no-confidence motion in accordance with the constitution," deputy speaker Qasim Suri said as the session started. After which the lights at the Pakistan Assembly were comically switched off and Shehbaz Sharif was announced the opposition PM with support of 195 members.
The Supreme Court too adjourned the hearing till tomorrow. The all powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the country for more than three decades, distanced itself from the developments unfolding in Islamabad.
"The army has absolutely nothing to do with what happened in the NA today," Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army's information wing said.
President Arif Alvi dissolved the assembly without appointing a caretaker PM after consulting Imran Khan and the leader of opposition under Article 224 of the constitution. According to the clause if the president dissolves the assembly, a caretaker government is put in place under the leadership of a caretaker PM.
And Shehbaz Sharif is exercising his powers as the opposition PM. In short, there is chaos in Pakistan.
In the history of Pakistan's politics, no prime minister has completed a full five-year term.
Ukraine war: Day after bodies-on-street shocker, mass grave found in Bucha
A mass grave with bodies of at least 57 people was found at Bucha, a town near Ukraine's capital Kyiv as Russian forces retreated from parts of the east European nation, officials said on Sunday amid widespread condemnation from Western nations and Nato. Bucha was recently taken back by Ukrainian troops from their Russian counterparts. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of a "deliberate massacre" in Bucha.
Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘war crimes’, ‘genocide’ after corpses found near Kyiv
Britain's foreign secretary Liz Truss called the attacks by Russian troops “indiscriminate”, according to Reuters. She said that such attacks on “innocent civilians” during Russia's “illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes”.
Pakistan in turmoil, opposition names Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister
Pakistan descended into political turmoil after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was dismissed in the house. The brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, also addressed the assembly as the new prime minister. Pakistan People's Party leader Sherry Rehman tweeted a video wherein she claimed 197 members had elected PML-N MP Ayaz Sadiq as the new speaker.
California: Sacramento police says shooting leaves at least 6 dead, 9 injured
Sacramento Police in California said multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city's downtown on Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. A video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. The video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.
Sacked Pakistan Punjab governor slams PTI leadership: ‘Bribery has reached…’
Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Sunday approved the removal of Muhammad Sarwar as governor of Punjab and appointed PTI's former information secretary Omar Sarfraz Cheema as his replacement under Article 101 of the Constitution, according to news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, ahead of the provincial assembly session, Sarwar was removed by the Pakistani government. Sarwar slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership.
