Imran Khan calls for fresh polls after no- confidence motion rejected: 10 points
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday called for fresh elections shortly after a no confidence motion against him was rejected in the National Assembly over "security concerns". "I have written to the president to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for polls," he said in an address to the nation. Just minutes before, National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri had rejected the trust vote against the Imran Khan government, calling it “unconstitutional”.
Here are ten updates on the Pakistan political crisis:
1. "I congratulate every Pakistani on the speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them," Imran Khan said in his latest address to the nation.
2. The dismissal of the trust vote came amid allegations by Imran Khan of foreign conspiracy to topple his government. He had alleged attempts of meddling by the United States.
3. After the unexpected move in the National Assembly, opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted: "Government has violated constitution. did not allow voting on no confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court. We call on ALL institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan. (sic)"
4. The National Assembly has been dismissed, according to local media. The rejection of trust vote was the only viable option for the Imran Khan government, according to some analysts. A resolution was also moved against Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday by opposition leaders amid speculation he may turn things in the goverment's favour.
5. Islamabad saw deployment of thousands of troops ahead of the highly anticipated trust vote. A large number of security personnel were also deployed outside the National Assembly.
6. The proceedings in the National Assembly were delayed and Imran Khan was not present when the session finally began. "Unfortunately, this is an effective operation for regime change by a foreign government," Pak minister Fawad Hussain told the assembly, lashing out at rivals.
7. Hours before, Punjab saw the removal of governor amid rapid political developments. Muhammad Sarwar was replaced by Omar Sarfraz Cheema, reports said.
8. The opposition leaders have blamed Khan for an escalating economic crisis and misgovernance. It was on March 8 that they had taken up the no confidence move against Khan.
9. The opposition had claimed they have support of over 170 legislators in the 342-member assembly.
10. The political crisis in Pakistan comes at a time when another South Asian country - Sri Lanka - battles against its worst economic crisis in decades.
(With inputs from ANI)
Pakistan opposition to go to top court as move to oust Imran Khan blocked
Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the Opposition will move the Supreme Court soon after embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he had advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve Parliament after the national assembly's deputy speaker declined to hear a no-confidence motion against Khan. Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.
From no-trust vote to dissolution of Assembly: Imran Khan's 'surprise' on D-day
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated Pakistan after the no-trust motion against his government was rejected in the assembly. In an address after the no-trust motion was dismissed, Imran Khan said the assembly will be dissolved and there will be an early election. Outsiders have distributed money for this conspiracy. Now you will decide, not some corrupt people or outsiders. The process for a fresh election, caretaker government, whatever is there, will begin.
Pakistan Opposition moves motion to remove National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser
A Pakistan Opposition member moved a motion for the removal of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday, prior to the no-trust vote session to remove Imran Khan as prime minister. The resolution carried the signatures of more than a hundred lawmakers. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who shared an image of the resolution on Twitter, tagged the official handles of Khan and Qaiser, with the caption "surprise".
Pak trust vote: When Benazir Bhutto, Shaukat Aziz faced no-confidence motion
Benazir Bhutto was the first Pakistan Prime Minister to face a no-confidence motion in 1989 but she survived as the opposition was short of 12 votes. The trust vote was brought in by Nawaz Sharif and garnered 107 votes, while Benazir Bhutto got 125 votes. If Imran Khan loses the trust vote, he will be the first one. Imran Khan has not yet revealed his plans for if he loses the trust vote.
