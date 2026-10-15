29 killed after private school's roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar; owner arrested

At least 28 children and a teacher were killed and more than 40 people injured after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, police said.

Residents gather during a search operation after a roof collapsed at a school in Peshawar on October 15, 2026. Sixteen pupils and a teacher were killed on October 15 after a roof collapsed at a school in the northwest Pakistani city of Peshawar, emergency services said. (AFP)

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The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said. The school owner has been arrested, he added, according to news agency PTI.

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29 killed in Pakistan school roof collapse

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said 28 students, including six girls, and a woman teacher were killed in the collapse. More than 40 people were injured, he said, adding that all the children killed were aged 13 or younger.

An emergency was declared at the hospital to treat the injured, Asim said.

Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir has ordered an investigation into the building collapse.

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{{^usCountry}} Rescue teams were clearing the debris and searching for children and school staff who might still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rescue teams were clearing the debris and searching for children and school staff who might still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure. {{/usCountry}}

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of life and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to ensure they received the best possible medical treatment.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief over the roof collapse.