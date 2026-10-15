29 killed after private school's roof collapses in Pakistan's Peshawar; owner arrested

At least 28 children and a teacher were killed and more than 40 people injured after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday, police said.
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The incident occurred in Dir Colony in the inner city area, Peshawar Capital City Police chief Mian Saeed said. The school owner has been arrested, he added, according to news agency PTI.
Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said 28 students, including six girls, and a woman teacher were killed in the collapse. More than 40 people were injured, he said, adding that all the children killed were aged 13 or younger.
An emergency was declared at the hospital to treat the injured, Asim said.
Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir has ordered an investigation into the building collapse.
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Rescue teams were clearing the debris and searching for children and school staff who might still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.
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Rescue teams were clearing the debris and searching for children and school staff who might still be trapped beneath the collapsed structure.
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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the loss of life and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed the authorities concerned to ensure they received the best possible medical treatment.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief over the roof collapse.
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.