Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Pakistan security forces kill terrorist commander in Waziristan: Report

Pakistan security forces kill terrorist commander in Waziristan: Report

world news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:52 AM IST

Pakistan: Noor was wanted by the Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for his involvement in several terror activities.

Pakistan: He was killed during an encounter with the security forces in North Waziristan’s general area Shewa.(Representational)
PTI |

Pakistan’s security forces have killed a terrorist commander, wanted for his involvement in high profile terror activities, during an exchange of fire in the country’s troubled northwest, the army has said.

Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai was killed during an encounter with the security forces in North Waziristan’s general area Shewa on December 2, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the army - said on Saturday.

Read more: Russia building massive army base in occupied Mariupol, show satellite images

Noor was wanted by the Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for his involvement in several terror activities against the security forces and also several kidnapping and ransom cases.

“During intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist,” it added.

Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was killed in a gun battle with terrorists in South Waziristan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP