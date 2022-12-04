Russia building massive army base in occupied Mariupol, show satellite images

Russia is building a large army base in the captured port city of Mariupol in east Ukraine, satellite photos released by Maxar Technologies revealed. In the images a U-shaped compound near the centre of the city, with the roof painted in the red, white and blue star of the Russian army can be seen.

The Russian Army slogan can also be seen on the roof with the message, "From Russian army for Mariupol citizens".

Maxar Technologies in a tweet claimed that the building appeared to be a military facility, which is being used as weapons storage.

"In Mariupol, a Russian military compound has been recently built in the north-center of the city. Notice the Russian Army slogan on the top of the roof,” it tweeted.

In #Mariupol, a Russian military compound has been recently built in the north-center of the city. Notice the Russian Army slogan on the top of the roof. Satellite image from November 30, 2022. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/GX2AwllUQM — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) December 2, 2022

“The main city cemetery (Starokrymske) on the western side of Mariupol has had a significant expansion of the number of graves,” it said in another tweet.

The main city cemetery (Starokrymske) on the western side of #Mariupol has had significant expansion of the number of graves. Satellite images from March 29, 2022 (left) compared to November 30, 2022 (right). #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/XTDfI9GILN — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) December 2, 2022

The satellite images further suggest that Moscow has demolished many of the residential buildings that were left beyond repair. According to Ukraine, around 90 per cent of the city's infrastructure was decimated by the Russian strikes.

Mariupol remains strategically important for Russia, forming part of its “land bridge” linking Russia to annexed Crimea.

