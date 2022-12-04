Home / World News / Vladimir Putin 'falls down stairs, soils himself' at official residence: Report

Updated on Dec 04, 2022 10:21 AM IST

Vladimir Putin: “Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and summoned medics," the report said.

Vladimir Putin: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (Reuters)
By Mallika Soni

Russian president Vladimir Putin has reportedly slipped down five stairs and soiled himself at his official residence in Moscow, amid speculation about the 70-year-old's declining health. The New York Post reported Vladimir Putin's fall quoting a Telegraph Channel that claimed that the Russian leader landed on his coccyx or tailbone during the fall, which caused him to "involuntarily defecate" due to the "cancer affecting his stomach and bowels".

The channel which claims to monitor Vladimir Putin's health said his three bodyguards and team of medics rushed to his aide.

“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch and summoned medics, who are on duty at the residence,” General SVR said, the New York Post reported.

“Nothing critical [was diagnosed], the president’s condition closer to nighttime was stable, he can get around on his own, with pain in the coccyx area while sitting being the only thing that bothers him," it added.

This comes just over a month after the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence claimed the the Russian leader is in such bad shape owing to which he is now using at least three body doubles.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov told Daily Mail that the Ukrainian secret service had previously detected body doubles standing in for Vladimir Putin on a number of “special occasions”. However, he alleged they have now become a “usual practice” for the Russian president.

“We know specifically about three people that keep appearing, but how many there are, we don’t know,” Major General Budanov had claimed.

“They all had plastic surgery to look alike," he added.

However, Kyrylo Budanov claims the one thing “that gives them away” is their height.

“It’s visible in videos and pictures. Also gesturing, body language and earlobes, since they are unique for every person," he said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

