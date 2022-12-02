Vladimir Putin open to talks but US stance on Ukraine…: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin is open to negotiations to secure Russia's interests, but that finding a mutual basis for talks is difficult as the United States does not recognise the "new territories" in Ukraine that Russia claims as its own.

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no immediate plans to contact Putin but was prepared to speak with the Russian president if he showed an interest in ending the war in Ukraine. Biden said he would only do that in consultation with NATO allies.